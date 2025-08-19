Preseason injuries happen in college football, and for Alabama, losing projected starting running back Jam Miller is one the Crimson Tide -- at least temporarily -- feel they can absorb.

Miller suffered a collarbone injury during Saturday's second preseason scrimmage and is expected to miss at least the first two games of Alabama's season, including the much-anticipated opener with Florida State, a source close to the program told CBS Sports. Miller could be back in time for the Crimson Tide's Week 3 home game against Wisconsin if there's notable progress, but the more likely return estimate is the showdown with Georgia at the end of September.

After rushing for 668 yards and seven touchdowns last season, the senior from Texas established himself during the spring as Alabama's featured option in a multi-player rotational plan for the Crimson Tide this season.

Crimson Tide coach Kalen DeBoer did not offer a target date for Miller's availability following the weekend practice session.

"Jam Miller suffered an upper-body injury and went in for a procedure on Saturday evening. Jam should recover fully with a timetable for his return yet to be determined," DeBoer said.

Richard Young, Daniel Hill and Dre Washington are the ballcarriers who will pick up the slack in Miller's absence.

"All three would've seen the field extensively against Louisiana-Monroe regardless of Miller's status, but it's possible Alabama needs its backs to grind through the Florida State game if there's rain or afternoon storms in Tallahassee," Bama247's Mike Rodak told CBS Sports this week. "Beyond that, Miller is a senior who was viewed as a reliable pass protector, and how blitzes are picked up for Ty Simpson will be something to watch."

Pass pro was Miller's strength

Miller led Alabama in rushing last season, but his primary asset was his determination and grit in pass protection. This is where not having him in the lineup against a pair of nonconference Power Four opponents is something to watch for the Crimson Tide, who are breaking in first-year starting quarterback Ty Simpson and a couple new starters up front.

Each of the past two seasons, Jalen Milroe was his own running back of sorts at the quarterback position, but Simpson has a different skill set with more of a traditional pocket passer package.

Simpson has shown the consistency level and leadership within the huddle that DeBoer and the rest of the staff had been looking for in the redshirt junior, who beat out fellow returnee Austin Mack, a former transfer from Washington, and five-star true freshman Keelon Russell, the No. 2 player overall in the 2025 cycle.

Behind Miller, Young rushed for 146 yards and two touchdowns over seven games last season, while Hill, as a true freshman, saw time on offense and special teams with 61 yards rushing and a score. Washington is a redshirt senior who spent the last four seasons at Louisiana, where he he rushed 73 times for 478 yards and five touchdowns last fall.

Alabama relied on Miller heavily down the stretch last fall, including its 28-14 Iron Bowl win over Auburn that included a career-high 28 carries — nearly double his previous best (15 against USF). The first few games of the 2025 season will give DeBoer and his offensive staff plenty of tape on other options in the backfield this season behind him while Miller nurses a collarbone situation.

The Crimson Tide -- who enter the season with the third-best odds (+380) to win the SEC, according to DraftKings Sportsbook -- will need several healthy ballcarriers given their loaded schedule as a preseason top 10 from the SEC.