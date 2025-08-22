Alabama running back Jam Miller is dealing with an upper-body injury but is expected to be ready for the SEC opener against Georgia on Sept. 27, according to coach Kalen DeBoer. Miller injured his collarbone during a scrimmage last week and will be sidelined for the team's season opener against Florida State on Aug. 30.

The team will face ULM and then Wisconsin before having a bye week. The week off will help Miller's chances of being able to return for Alabama's first SEC game of the year.

"He's a leader for us, a quiet leader, but somebody the players all respect," DeBoer said, via ESPN. "Having that bye week, I feel good that he will be back out there. He does so many things for us at that position."

The senior is a crucial part of the team's offense, especially after losing two of the team's 2024 rushing leaders -- quarterback Jalen Milroe to the NFL and Justice Haynes to Michigan.

"He's was a clear No. 1 for us with everything he did, from protection to getting the tough yards," Alabama offensive coordinator Ryan Grubb said. "I told Jam that the running back room needs him more than ever now."

Miller had his best season last year, finishing with 145 carries for 668 yards, most on the team among running backs, and seven touchdowns.

Daniel Hill, Richard Young and Dre Washington are three running backs who will need to step in during Miller's absence. Grubb said redshirt freshman Kevin Riley has been "creeping up" last week, saying he is undersized but physical and fast.

"It's going to be a little bit by committee until Jam gets back, and there's going to be a proving ground -- who can take care of the ball, who can advance the ball, take on the game plan and help us protect?" Grubb said. "I'm excited to see who's going to come out here these next few days and take over."

Grubb said the offense will have more of a focus on the passing game to even things out.

Alabama finished 9-4 last season and was sixth in rushing in the SEC.