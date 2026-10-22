Utah has suspended defensive tackle Jamal Wallace following an Oct. 11 arrest on suspicion of distributing intimate images via Snapchat. A probable cause affidavit obtained by The Salt Lake Tribune revealed that the woman also accused Wallace of rape.

According to the document, the woman claims she met Wallace on Oct. 9 to discuss their relationship, which she described as "off-and-on" dating partners. She alleged that Wallace forced her to engage in various sexual acts, and she later realized that he had taken her phone to record videos.

The woman alleges that Wallace sent video of the alleged rape to five people whom she'd been interacting with on Snapchat. After looking through the woman's phone, one officer discovered that Wallace recorded "two sexually explicit videos involving himself and the victim."

As part of the investigation, the woman underwent a sexual assault examination.

Wallace has not been formally charged, and he was released on a $5,000 bond. A Utah spokesperson told The Salt Lake Tribune that it is aware of the allegations against Wallace, and he has been suspended indefinitely.

"We were made aware of the situation with Jamal Wallace on Oct. 11, and he was immediately placed on an indefinite suspension from the program," Utah said in its statement to the Tribune. "We take these matters seriously. As this is a pending legal matter, we have no further comment at this time."

In 2024, Wallace enrolled at Tennessee following a stint in junior college at Sierra College. Following the 2025 campaign, Wallace transferred to Utah and has played in just one game this season.