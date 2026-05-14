Georgia safety Ja'Marley Riddle arrested on felony drug charges, speeding
The arrest last Friday is the latest off-field issue involving the Georgia football program
Georgia safety Ja'Marley Riddle was arrested last Friday in Glynn County on two felony drug charges and a misdemeanor speeding charge, according to a police report obtained by WGIG 98.7 FM. Riddle, a transfer from East Carolina who joined the Bulldogs this offseason, was charged with possession of marijuana of more than one ounce and possession of a Schedule I controlled substance, along with speeding. He later posted bond on all three charges.
"We are aware of the charges and are actively gathering additional information," a university spokesman told 247Sports affiliate Dawgs247. "As this is an ongoing legal matter, we will not be providing further comment at this time."
According to the incident report, an undercover detective on Interstate 95 observed a red Dodge Durango "traveling at a high rate of speed" and weaving through traffic. The officer wrote that his patrol vehicle was moving about 95 mph while the Durango continued to pull away.
After the traffic stop, officers said Riddle appeared nervous and was shaking while speaking with them. The report said an officer detected the odor of marijuana coming from the vehicle and asked Riddle to step outside.
Police said Riddle consented to a search of the SUV. Officers reported finding a heat-sealed bag inside a backpack in the back seat containing packaging labeled marijuana and vape products marked THC.
Riddle, 19, was expected to compete for playing time in Georgia's secondary after transferring from East Carolina. He was limited during spring practice while recovering from a leg injury. Riddle earned first-team All-AAC honors in 2025 after a standout season at East Carolina. Over two seasons there, he recorded more than 130 tackles and six interceptions.
The arrest is the latest off-field issue involving the Georgia football program.
Georgia's driving-related incidents since January 2023
- January 2023: Georgia football staffer Chandler LeCroy and offensive lineman Devin Willock were killed in a single-car crash that also injured offensive lineman Warren McClendon and recruiting staffer Victoria Bowles.
- February 2023: Georgia linebacker Jamon Dumas-Johnson was arrested on misdemeanor charges of racing on highway/streets and reckless driving for an incident that occurred on Jan. 10, one day after Georgia's win against TCU in the College Football Playoff National Championship.
- February 2023: Offensive lineman Aliou Bah was stopped for driving 65 miles per hour in a 45-MPH zone and received 12 months' probation.
- February 2023: Wide receiver De'Nylon Morrissettee was stopped for driving 81 MPH in a 45-MPH zone.
- February 2023: Edge rusher Marvin Jones Jr. was stopped for driving 93 MPH in a 65-MPH zone.
- March 2023: Former defensive lineman Jalen Carter was booked on misdemeanor charges of reckless driving and racing in relation to the January 2023 incident that resulted in the death of LeCroy and Willock. Carter was later released on bond and allowed to return to the NFL Combine.
- March 2023: Defensive lineman Christen Miller was stopped for driving 95 MPH in a 65-MPH zone.
- May 2023: Morrissette was stopped for driving 91 MPH in a 55-MPH zone.
- May 2023: Morrissette was arrested on charges of DUI and drug possession, as well as driving on a restricted license.
- May 2023: Wide receiver Marcus Rosemy-Jacksaint was arrested on reckless driving and speeding charges.
- May 2023: Rosemy-Jacksaint was jailed for reckless driving and exceeding the speed limit.
- July 2023: Edge Rusher Samuel M'Pemba was issued a citation for driving 88 MPH in a 55-MPH zone.
- July 2023: Defensive lineman Tyrion Ingram-Dawkins was stopped for speeding and subsequently arrested on an outstanding warrant for failure to appear in court for a separate parking violation.
- July 2023: Georgia player connection coordinator Jarvis Jones was arrested on charges of reckless driving and speeding/maximum limits, according to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
- March 2024: Running back Trevor Etienne was arrested on charges of DUI and reckless driving.
- May 2024: Georgia wide receiver Sacovie White was arrested on charges of reckless driving and driving down a one-way roadway.
- July 2024: Georgia offensive lineman Bo Hughley was arrested for for reckless driving and failure to maintain lane/improper driving on a road.
- July 2024: Georgia linebacker Smael Mondon was arrested for reckless driving and racing on highways/streets.
- September 2024: Georgia cornerback Daniel Harris was arrested on charges of reckless driving, affixing materials that reduce the visibility of windows/windshield, no proof of insurance and operation of an unregistered vehicle without a valid license plate.
- March 2025: Offensive line Marques Easley is involved in an accident at Athens Ridge Apartments.
- March 2025: Wide receiver Nitro Tuggle was arrested on charges of reckless driving and speeding.
- July 2025: Offensive lineman Jahzare Jackson arrested on three drug-related charges and a misdemeanor charge for holding a cell phone while driving
- November 2025: Offensive lineman Nyier Daniels facing four felony counts stemming from his arrest in Jackson County, along with multiple misdemeanor traffic charges tied to the same incident.
- February 2026: Linebackers Chris Cole and Darren Ikinnagbon arrested on charges of reckless driving and speeding.