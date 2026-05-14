Georgia safety Ja'Marley Riddle was arrested last Friday in Glynn County on two felony drug charges and a misdemeanor speeding charge, according to a police report obtained by WGIG 98.7 FM. Riddle, a transfer from East Carolina who joined the Bulldogs this offseason, was charged with possession of marijuana of more than one ounce and possession of a Schedule I controlled substance, along with speeding. He later posted bond on all three charges.

"We are aware of the charges and are actively gathering additional information," a university spokesman told 247Sports affiliate Dawgs247. "As this is an ongoing legal matter, we will not be providing further comment at this time."

According to the incident report, an undercover detective on Interstate 95 observed a red Dodge Durango "traveling at a high rate of speed" and weaving through traffic. The officer wrote that his patrol vehicle was moving about 95 mph while the Durango continued to pull away.

After the traffic stop, officers said Riddle appeared nervous and was shaking while speaking with them. The report said an officer detected the odor of marijuana coming from the vehicle and asked Riddle to step outside.

Police said Riddle consented to a search of the SUV. Officers reported finding a heat-sealed bag inside a backpack in the back seat containing packaging labeled marijuana and vape products marked THC.

Riddle, 19, was expected to compete for playing time in Georgia's secondary after transferring from East Carolina. He was limited during spring practice while recovering from a leg injury. Riddle earned first-team All-AAC honors in 2025 after a standout season at East Carolina. Over two seasons there, he recorded more than 130 tackles and six interceptions.

The arrest is the latest off-field issue involving the Georgia football program.

Georgia's driving-related incidents since January 2023