James Franklin and Penn State change hand signals after player transfers to Pitt; Pat Narduzzi fires back

Penn State coach James Franklin and Pittsburgh coach Pat Narduzzi have quite a history of beefing. It appears that two days before the two coaches are scheduled to face off the beef is back.

After Franklin said this week that their team changed all their hand signals on offense and defense this summer when safety John Petrishen transferred from Penn State to Pitt, Narduzzi had a shot ready, aimed ... and fired.

"We haven't been thieves, I guess," said Narduzzi via the Post-Gazette. "But usually the people who are paranoid are the people stealing them."

Franklin earlier in the week explained that Penn State changed its signals as soon as Petrishen, a backup safety, moved schools. The reason: "Because he knows all of our signals." Narduzzi chuckled at the whole idea of switching signals for a single transfer, and insisted he's plenty busy worrying about his own signals.

"We're busy getting our own signals in," Narduzzi said. "Just think about this: Are we going to signal to our defense, and then tell them what the offensive play is? There's no time for that. Our eyes are on our kids. Signals, I mean, I could have their notebook. If I had their notebook sitting right here, which, maybe I do. I don't know. I could have their notebook, but that ain't gonna help me win a football game. I can promise you that. OK? Defensively, your hands are tied. You can't steal signals. That's me. Maybe I'm just a dumb defensive coach. OK?"

A pretty spirited, tense defense there, yes? That's because this isn't Narduzzi's first rodeo sparring with Franklin. After the Panthers defeated Penn State in 2016, Franklin complained about Pitt's defense clapping, causing his offense to get out of rhythm. Narduzzi fired back at that defense by saying it was "just another excuse." There's also this: Penn State and Pitt have always had a rivalry, dating back to the late 1800s.

Unfortunately, though, this may be one of the last beefs of the Penn State vs. Pitt football rivalry for awhile. While Franklin says he's open to re-upping the rivalry, Narduzzi seems less sure of anything in the future.

"I'm going to emphasize to our kids, you might be the last team to ever get to play this game," he said. "I don't know if it'll be played. I'm either going to be in a coffin or retired, probably."