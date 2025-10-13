This is an article version of the CBS Sports HQ AM Newsletter, the ultimate guide to every day in sports. You can sign up to get it in your inbox every weekday morning here.

Hello everyone and happy Monday. It's Shanna McCarriston here with a recap of all things sports from the last three days. A major college football program finally saw enough, the WNBA crowned a champion, the MLB's championship rounds are underway, and several more injuries hit key players around the NFL before a fight broke out after the Chiefs-Lions game.

There's a lot to unpack, so let's dive right in.

🤕 Five things to know Monday

🏈 College football's wild weekend

Getty Images

The big news out of the weekend was Penn State firing James Franklin after the Nittany Lions' season went completely sideways. Penn State, somewhat recently ranked No. 2 in the preseason AP Top 25 poll, finds itself at 0-3 in Big Ten play. The third straight loss came at home against Northwestern, losing 22-21 after Vegas labeled them three-touchdown favorites. They are the first FBS team since 1978 to lose back-to-back games as favorites of at least 20 points. The numbers certainly did not paint a pretty picture, notes Brad Crawford. And John Talty has a great five-minute read on how Franklin's personnel moves left Penn State with no other choice.

Talty: "What Franklin and Penn State taught us is there's a price to going all-in on a season: When you finally have everything you've asked for, with no excuses left, and you still don't perform as expected, then you are the problem."

Franklin will be one of the top candidates available in the coaches cycle should he immediately pursue another college job. Writes Chris Hummer, Arkansas, UCLA, Virginia Tech, Wisconsin and Maryland are just some of the programs that could consider a conversation with Franklin.

But that was hardly the only major story in the sport:

These are the top five teams in the Week 8 AP Top 25 poll with first-place votes in parentheses:

Ohio State (50) Miami (13) Indiana (3) Texas A&M Ole Miss

Here's a look at some grades from the weekend:

Texas Tech : A-

: A- Ohio State: B

B Alabama: B

B Oregon: D

D Oklahoma: D

⚾ Mariners win Game 1 after a marathon Game 5

Imagn Images

If you're keeping score at home, the Mariners played 24 innings of baseball over a 50-ish hour span that included flying 2,060 miles across three time zones to a waiting opponent. But if you're Seattle the only number you probably care about is two, as in the number of wins they collected.

The ALCS got underway in Toronto on Sunday night, but the Mariners didn't polish off the Tigers in the ALDS until early Saturday morning thanks to the 15-inning Game 5 affair back in Seattle. Although you wouldn't know it by Sunday's result. Yes, the Blue Jays took a 1-0 lead when George Springer parked a ball in the seats in his leadoff at-bat, but the Mariners scored the game's final three runs, which included a game-tying solo shot in the sixth inning by none other than AL home run champ Cal Raleigh. Jorge Polanco then followed with RBI singles in the sixth and eighth. It was a 3-1 victory for Seattle in Game 1.

But if we're handing out stars, let's not forget Mariners' starter Bryce Miller, who took the bump on three days' rest due to Friday's marathon game. Said our Mike Axisa, Miller excelled in the spot on short rest. It's still early yet, but if Seattle advances, Miller's performance may very well be the reason why.

Axisa: "Given the stakes -- on the road in a hostile environment with a tired bullpen behind him -- Miller turned in one of the greatest pitching performances in Mariners' history in Game 1. Remember, this is a franchise that has never been to the World Series. To perform like that on short rest, and give the team a chance to steal Game 1 on the road, is simply remarkable."

Historically, teams that win Game 1 of a best-of-seven go on to win the series 65% of the time, which obviously is good news for Seattle ahead of this afternoon's Game 2. Meanwhile, the NLCS between the Dodgers and Brewers starts tonight in Milwaukee.

🏀 In leading the Aces to the WNBA title, A'ja Wilson did something no NBA player ever has

Imagn Images

Congratulations to the Aces, the 2025 WNBA champions who won three of the last four titles. On Friday night, Las Vegas finished a sweep of the Phoenix Mercury, winning Game 4, 97-86, in the first women's championship series played in a best-of-seven format.

Aces star A'ja Wilson earned Finals MVP, and is only the sixth player to earn the honor multiple times after also winning the award in 2023. Wilson also became the first player in WNBA or NBA history to win the scoring title, MVP, championship and Finals MVP in the same season. She is in elite company, joining Bill Russell as the only players in WNBA or NBA history to win three MVP awards and three championships in a four-year span.

The achievement puts Wilson in the GOAT conversation and gave the Aces a dynasty. Speaking of, here's where our Jack Maloney ranks this Aces' run among the WNBA's all-time teams:

Minnesota Lynx (2011-17) Houston Comets (1997-2000) Las Vegas Aces (2020-25) Detroit Shock (2003-08)

👍👎 The best (and not-so-best) of the rest

📺 What we're watching Monday

🏒 Lightning at Bruins, 1 p.m. on NHL Network

⚾ ALCS Game 2: Mariners at Blue Jays, 5:03 p.m. on Fox/FS1

🏀 Preseason: Heat at Hawks, 6 p.m. on NBA TV

🏒 Panthers at Flyers, 7 p.m. on ESPN+

🏈 Bills at Falcons, 7:15 p.m. on ESPN

🏒 Kings at Wild, 8 p.m. on ESPN+

⚾ NLCS Game 1: Dodgers at Brewers, 8:08 p.m. on TBS/TruTV/HBO Max

🏈 Bears at Commanders, 8:15 p.m. on ABC

🏀 Preseason: Mavericks at Jazz, 9 p.m. on NBA TV