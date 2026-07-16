James Franklin says Virginia Tech 'won the offseason' -- now he's ready to back up his words

James Franklin has been in this business long enough to know that "we won the offseason" is one of the most dangerous sentences a college football coach can say out loud. He said it anyway -- multiple times -- at ACC media days in Charlotte, and then followed it up essentially building the counterargument to his own soundbite.

Franklin isn't naive about what the phrase means. He knows how fleeting July optimism can be and how quickly offseason winners become punchlines if the product doesn't match the buzz once the games begin. It's partly what got him fired from Penn State last October.

By his own account, Virginia Tech is bigger, stronger, faster and deeper than it was a year ago. A transfer portal haul that includes a dozen former Penn State players, renewed recruiting momentum and a surge of enthusiasm around the program have made Blacksburg relevant again after a 3-9 season in which Brent Pry was fired after three games.

But Franklin never lingered on any of it because he knows exactly how empty the title of "offseason champion" sounds by November if the record doesn't justify the optimism.

"That sounds good in a press conference," Franklin said. "It's a good soundbite. The reality is we have to make sure all that translates to the season and go out and play a style and a brand that's going to make coach (Frank) Beamer proud."

That line said far more about Franklin's vision than his declaration about winning the offseason.

Building forward, not backward

Frank Beamer spent nearly three decades building an instantly recognizable identity at Virginia Tech. Physical defense. Special teams that changed games. Lane Stadium became one of college football's most intimidating venues.

Since Beamer stepped away after the 2015 season, that identity has steadily faded. The Hokies have produced just four winning seasons in the last decade while cycling through coaching staffs.

Franklin isn't trying to recreate Beamer's program. He knows college football has changed too much for that.

He's trying to identify what made Virginia Tech feel like Virginia Tech, and preserve those traits while modernizing everything else. He made that clear when asked how he plans to balance the school's history with the changes required to compete in today's game.

"I think one of the things that's great about Virginia Tech is there is so much history, there is so much tradition," Franklin said. "I think that's one of the challenges when you are trying to make the program more of a modern football program that's going to be able to compete at the highest level, you got to find the balance of those two things."

Franklin said he called Beamer before accepting the job to ask for his blessing. He invited Beamer to dinner Monday night in Charlotte. Longtime defensive coordinator Bud Foster remains closely connected to the program, and in one of the more unusual coaching arrangements in recent memory, Pry stayed on as Franklin's defensive coordinator rather than disappearing after being fired.

None of that is by accident.

Franklin didn't arrive in Blacksburg trying to erase Virginia Tech's memory. He has embraced it. But he was just as clear that tradition can't become an excuse for standing still.

"I think a lot of schools have held on to the history and tradition so tight for so long that they haven't adapted and become a modern athletic department, become a modern football program," Franklin said. "That's why me and (athletic director Brian White) are here to help Virginia Tech with that process."

Where the evidence shows up

One word stood out throughout Franklin's answers on Thursday: evidence.

Not championships or playoff appearances.

Franklin said it will show up in how Virginia Tech plays, the excitement, the pride, the style of football. Wins and losses will ultimately determine whether the Hokies are back, but in the early stages of a rebuild, there are signs that emerge before the record catches up.

The outside expectations are already moving. Virginia Tech projects to be one of the most improved Power Four teams in the country, with FanDuel Sportsbook's preseason win total reflecting a projected jump of roughly 3.5 victories from last year's 3-9 finish.

The real test comes when the Hokies have to show that those wins this offseason -- the roster upgrades, the added depth, the cultural changes and $229 million invested into Virginia Tech athletics -- have created something sustainable.

And the person whose opinion might matter most has a pretty simple measuring stick.

"I've said this as well, it's Frank Beamer in Charlotte watching TV, and he looks, and he goes 'that's what it's supposed to look like,'" Franklin said.