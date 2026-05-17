James Franklin has always considered himself to be an underdog of sorts. From his playing career as a quarterback at Division II East Stroudsburg to working his way up the coaching ladder, culminating in his first head job at then-SEC bottom-dweller Vanderbilt, Franklin's had to earn it "the old school" way in college football.

Now at Virginia Tech following his surprise firing at Penn State during last season's fall from grace, Franklin's chief priority during his first meetings with players at his new gig was to relay a clean slate. He didn't want any Hokies to assume that any of the 11 Penn State transfers would ascend the two-deep simply because of their relationship with him.

Everyone's equal from that start, and that matters to Franklin, who's motivated to contend in Year 1 and not wade through a rebuild at the ACC program.

"When you build something, and you're so close, I mean six games earlier we're playing for a national championship, when you're that close to doing something ... you're so proud," Franklin said recently on Next Up with Adam Breneman. "Every piece of that building (at Penn State), we built. Every single piece, every aspect, the fields, the building. We took so much pride, so proud of what we built there. Then, all the sudden you're starting over again.

"I'm 54 years old. I didn't feel I'd be starting over. So, there's a chip. There's a chip that I'm in this position. I've got a chip on my shoulder that I put my family in this position. And I've got a chip that I feel like all those players, I created disruption in their life that we didn't need, and I'm not going to let it happen again, ever."

Franklin told fans during a break between the first and second quarter of Virginia Tech's spring game last month that the Hokies were "going to shock the world together" and didn't mince words about the program's confidence.

After 15 practices and ideas surrounding a potential starting lineup, the Hokies' roster is already ahead of what Franklin inherited, which wasn't all that worrisome to begin with in November. Virginia Tech flipped nearly a dozen former Penn State commits in its 2026 signing class and welcomes back several top-end contributors from last season, including senior running back Marcellous Hawkins and veteran defensive tackle Kemari Copeland.

"What I say is we had talent on the roster, we just didn't have depth," Franklin said. "So being able to retain the players on the roster that we needed to and then go out and get guys that we knew and respected nationally. This spring has given me a lot of confidence that we've given ourselves a chance to go out and compete."

Motivation to win quickly at Virginia Tech

Franklin left a nearly $40 million buyout on the table by accepting another coaching job. He had no interest in sitting out the year and immediately fielded calls from several Power Four vacancies.

"We're motivated, No. 1, to prove to people who we are and how we go about our business, but also, to (show) we're Virginia Tech," Franklin said.

Franklin's arrival triggered an aggressive wave of investment across the athletic department. NIL resources increased, donor participation surged, and Virginia Tech doubled down on football infrastructure to modernize every corner of the program. From expanded recruiting budgets to upgraded player-development resources and staffing support, the Hokies are operating more like a program chasing College Football Playoff relevance than one simply hoping to compete for eight wins.

That commitment extends beyond football, too. Virginia Tech understands the current era of college athletics demands alignment from administration, collectives and boosters, and school officials have shown a willingness to spend to keep pace in an increasingly expensive ACC arms race.

Penn State vs. Virginia Tech over the last 11 years

Last 11 seasons Penn State Virginia Tech 2025 3-3* (fired) 3-9 2024 13-3, two playoff wins 6-7 2023 10-3 7-6 2022 11-2 3-8 2021 7-6 6-7 2020 4-5 5-6 2019 11-2 8-5 2018 9-4 6-7 2017 11-2 9-4 2016 11-3, Big Ten title 10-4, ACC runner-up 2015

Franklin would not have taken this job without assurances that Virginia Tech was serious about winning at the highest level. Financially and structurally, the Hokies are betting big that one of college football's proven program-builders can return the program to national significance and do so quickly.

Calculated move to ACC

After rebuilds at Vanderbilt and Penn State, Franklin says he has learned from mistakes made at both programs. Player retention is one critical factor, along with immediate buy-in from all parties, he says.

"Unless you're a real football fan, a lot of people in the Northeast and specifically at Penn State, weren't really following Vanderbilt," Franklin said. "You've got to be a real football fan to follow what was going on at Vanderbilt. I think we came there, we had a ton of respect for everything we had done in the SEC, but I don't know if that necessarily carried all the way to the Northeast for us.

"When I look back, that's an area where I think we could've done a better job. Let's take a breath, let's spend a little bit more time with the current players. Let's spend a little bit more time with the local media. Let's spend a little bit more time with the local fans and fanbase. And I felt it was just sprint, sprint, sprint and we didn't have time to lay that foundation the way we'd liked to."

What makes Franklin especially dangerous entering 2026 is the motivation behind this move to Virginia Tech. His firing at Penn State remains one of college football's most shocking recent decisions, considering the sustained success he delivered in Happy Valley. But after last season's collapse and mounting frustration from boosters over the program's inability to consistently beat elite competition, Franklin became the scapegoat.

That has not sat well with him and he has said as much throughout the offseason.

People around Virginia Tech have already noticed a more intense version of Franklin since his arrival, including his former Penn State quarterback, Ethan Grunkemeyer. There's urgency in the building, but also edge. Franklin has always coached with a chip on his shoulder dating back to his climb through the profession, and now he has another opportunity to prove doubters wrong — this time at a program hungry to matter nationally again.

"I've had to earn it," Franklin said. "I'm very proud of that, but when you go through what we just went through, the chip's bigger."