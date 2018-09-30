James Franklin's explanation of fourth-down call vs. Ohio State confuses as much as his decision

Penn State coach James Franklin absolutely did a fantastic job getting his team ready to play No. 4 Ohio State. He didn't do nearly as good a job coaching his team to win in situational football, though. As a result, you got the No. 9 Nittany Lions' botched inside run on fourth-and-5 with the game on the line. And a 27-26 loss.

Here's what Penn State went with on 4th and 5 with the game on the line. pic.twitter.com/onhYZGP2RH — CBS Sports (@CBSSports) September 30, 2018

This play, mind you, came after multiple timeouts, and even then it looked clunky from the start. It was a bad call, and Franklin said as much in his post-game presser. "We should have called something different there," he lamented. The fourth-down play seen 'round the college football world highlighted Week 5. As one of the top stories from the day, Franklin's call naturally warranted further questioning.

Twitter was understandably perplexed

It's not like people on social media to be upset about something, but lo and behold, Twitter came together to collectively question what Penn State was doing with that inside run. It's easy to be an armchair play-caller, but this was a rare moment of unified confusion.

WTF was that, Penn State? Two timeouts for THAT? — Dan Wolken (@DanWolken) September 30, 2018

That was the play-call? — Stewart Mandel (@slmandel) September 30, 2018

I thought James Franklin did a better job getting his team ready to play than Urban Meyer, but Ohio State's coordinators completely schooled Penn State's when it mattered. — Zach Barnett (@zach_barnett) September 30, 2018

Did PSU check to that inside zone from the sideline on 4th and 5? Did they think they would fool them? (It actually might have popped but OSU stunted right into it) — Chris B. Brown (@smartfootball) September 30, 2018

Franklin's explanation was equally perplexing

Franklin's opening remarks about the game included a broad-brushed statement with buzz-phrases like explaining the difference between "good," "great" and "elite." Franklin discussed extensively the little details adding up and roped that into an admission that the fourth-down call was pretty damn bad.

James Franklin postgame presser talks:

- 4th down play call

- Differnce between being a Great team and an Elite team. Says PSU Great, not Elite

- Tackling down the stretch

- Vows to raise hell to get this program from Great to Elite #PennState pic.twitter.com/UO0silW5KY — Chris Law (@ChrisLaw) September 30, 2018

Franklin's not wrong, and one can certainly appreciate his fire and emotion. Franklin has, indeed, elevated the platform for Penn State, and it is excruciatingly close to being playoff-caliber. And, yes, those little things he mentioned* do matter in taking the next step. Nick Saban calls it "The Process," and every coach ever has some kind of similar mantra.

*And recruiting

But that's not why the fourth-down call failed. The call failed because it was poorly blocked, took the ball out of its best player's hands -- quarterback Trace McSorley had 461 yards and accounted for 93 percent of his team's total yardage -- and no one was on the same page. This was not a "you're a genius if you get it and an idiot if you don't" kind of deal. That play was not working regardless; Ohio State was simply ready for it.

Overthought the call. I get the timeout to see the DEF alignment. But the look tempo twice before the snap made no sense, trying to call the perfect play based on the defense instead of running your best pass play. https://t.co/uDpym6rkry — James Light (@JamesALight) September 30, 2018

It was an RPO, they had bubble backside. Still a bad call because even if you read it right, the give may not get 5. Call your best dropback pass or even a pass-screen option if you want to read it. https://t.co/5trYSdN2r5 — James Light (@JamesALight) September 30, 2018

Yes, a lot of little moments put Penn State in a situation to even need a fourth-and-5 conversion. This was a team up 13-0 closing in on halftime. But the situation did happen, and in that case, you want your best play -- the type of stuff that's been working for you all game. Or maybe it's an ace in the hole. Whatever it is, it needs to work. Penn State didn't have that and it's not because someone got a C on their biology exam.