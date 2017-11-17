James Madison at Elon live stream: Watch online with College Sports Live

Will the defending champions get the job done on Saturday? USATSI

James Madison has continued its domination of the FCS world, now sitting at 10-0 with a number of absolutely demoralizing wins. It will try to continue its outstanding run against Elon on Saturday. Elon is sitting at 8-2, but James Madison will present the toughest test of the season by far. This could be Elon's chance to make headway in the CAA, in spite of the unlikelihood of JMU losing multiple games this season, but it's an ideal opportunity for the Dukes to prove just how far ahead of the rest of the FCS they are at this time.

James Madison at Elon

Date: Saturday, Nov. 18 | Time: Noon ET

Location: Rhodes Stadium -- Katy, Texas

Live stream: College Sports Live

Ways to watch: Streaming online, also find on the App Store, Google Play, Roku

College Sports Live

With College Sports Live, you'll never miss a moment of action in the college world. The digital service covers more than 50 schools and has over 10,000 live games and events annually. It will also have live clips from every game on-demand, in addition to additional, exclusive content (this weekend's game, for instance). It's on every device, everywhere, and it also provides radio for games that aren't being aired. All of this, plus all of the pre and postgame content that you could want makes CSL the best option for college sports -- and with this weekend's exclusive game it's as good a time as any to try.

Storylines

James Madison has been the best team in the FCS this year, plain and simple. It's a team that blows teams out week after week and has the 10-0 record to show for it. With a point differential of +145 over the course of 10 games, it's a team that looks insurmountable. Elon, however, will come with its best on Saturday. Tied for second in the CAA with an 8-2 record, Elon sees a target on JMU's back. Elon is coming off of a loss to New Hampshire that it desperately wants to bounce back from.

If nothing else, this game is two of the FCS's best going at it. The Dukes' offense has been unstoppable so far this season, and the defense has been relentless. This is a team coming off of an FCS Championship looking to establish a dynasty. Every game from here on out counts for James Madison, and look for this game to be a barn burner. If it is, that offense will be very fun to watch very quickly in this one.