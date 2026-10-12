James Madison announced on Monday that the school will leave the Sun Belt after its application to join the American Conference was accepted. The Dukes will join the American as a full league member "no later than July 1, 2028," with the official date of their change still to be determined.

"The American is home to member institutions who share our ambitious academic goals and our unwavering commitment to student success," JMU president James Schmidt said in a statement. "Our student-athletes will compete in cities where JMU alumni are already rooted and future Dukes will fill the stands. With this move, we carry deep appreciation for the Sun Belt Conference and its member institutions. Their partnership helped position JMU for this moment, and we are proud of everything we built together."

While the move affects the entire James Madison athletics department, the focal point is the football program. James Madison has been one of the most successful Group of Six football programs since moving from FCS to FBS in 2022.

The Dukes have amassed a 46-11 record in their four-plus years at the FBS level and have gone 28-7 in Sun Belt play. After an undefeated regular season in 2025, the Dukes made their first appearance in the College Football Playoff -- and became the first Sun Belt team to reach the CFP.

Despite seeing Curt Cignetti and Bob Chesney leave to revitalize Big Ten programs in recent years, the Dukes have maintained their position as one of the G6's best teams. James Madison is off to another 6-0 start under new coach Billy Napier in 2026.

Now they will prepare to make another move up in level, from the Sun Belt to the American, which many regard as the top G6 conference in football. Adding James Madison only strengthens the American's credentials as the best football conference outside the Power Four.

James Madison was already an affiliate member in the American for lacrosse, winning the last two American titles, and swimming and diving. The rest of James Madison's athletic programs will join the American by the 2028-29 school year.

Is another move coming for the American?

Adding James Madison would bring the American to 15 teams in football -- 13 full-affiliate members plus Army and Navy -- and as the ACC has learned, an odd number of teams makes scheduling a challenge.

According to Yahoo Sports, there are no more imminent expansion moves planned for the American, meaning it's possible they move forward with 15 football programs. That said, with the 2028 season as the target for bringing the Dukes into the fold, there's still some time for the American to find a 16th team -- which would not only bring them to an even number but would also bolster their numbers in case another round of Power Four realignment happens in the coming years.

Given that Army and Navy are already on board as football members, it would make sense for the American to explore adding Air Force to bring all three service academies under the American banner. The Mountain West has already had to shuffle things around with a number of schools bolting to the new Pac-12, and that could open the door for remaining programs like Air Force to consider their options.