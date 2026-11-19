James Madison's departure from the Sun Belt to join the American will not take long, as the school announced on Thursday that the conference change would take effect on July 1, 2027.

When the Dukes initially announced their intention to move conferences, they said it would happen by July 1, 2028 at the latest. But after working out an exit agreement with the Sun Belt, all parties decided it was best to wrap things up next year rather than let it drag out through 2027.

"I would like to thank James Madison president Dr. James C. Schmidt and vice president and director of athletics Matt Roan for their work to arrive at a sensible resolution to James Madison's departure from the conference," said Sun Belt Conference commissioner Keith Gill. "We are thankful for their time in the Sun Belt and wish them the best in their future endeavors."

The Dukes will be the 15th football member of the American, which has not publicly indicated interest in adding another team to get to an even number of member institutions. With the news that James Madison will join quickly for the 2027 season, it seems likely that the American will spend at least one season with an odd number of programs.

James Madison will try to end their Sun Belt tenure with another conference title, but it will need help to reach the conference championship game. The Dukes are on a bye this week before closing out their season at home against Coastal Carolina. A win there would improve them to 6-2 in conference play, and they will be rooting for Georgia Southern (currently 5-1 in conference play) to lose one of their final two games to Troy or Louisiana Tech -- with the Bulldogs currently the best team in the conference at 6-0.

With James Madison beating Georgia Southern earlier this year, if they both end up 6-2, it'll be the Dukes representing the East division in the championship game against Louisiana Tech, which has clinched the West.