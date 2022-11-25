Who's Playing

No. 23 Coastal Carolina @ James Madison

Current Records: Coastal Carolina 9-1; James Madison 7-3

What to Know

The Coastal Carolina Chanticleers should come into this matchup well-rested after a week off from action. Coastal Carolina and the James Madison Dukes will face off in a Sun Belt battle at noon ET on Saturday at Showker Field at Bridgeforth Stadium. The two teams each escaped (but just barely!) with wins against their previous opponents.

It was all tied up 17-17 at the half for the Chanticleers and the Southern Miss Golden Eagles two weeks ago, but Coastal Carolina stepped up in the second half for a 26-23 victory. The team accrued 17 points in the first half and coasted on those for the win. Coastal Carolina's RB Reese White filled up the stat sheet, punching in two rushing touchdowns.

Speaking of close games: James Madison squeaked by the Georgia State Panthers by less than a field goal, winning 42-40. James Madison was down 34-14 at the end of the half, but the squad rallied to mount a spectacular comeback. It was another big night for their QB Todd Centeio, who passed for four TDs and 274 yards on 27 attempts.

The Chanticleers are the clear underdogs, so they're hoping it's the size of the fight that determines this one. Those playing the odds have seen things go back and forth with Coastal Carolina, who are 4-3-1 against the spread.

The wins brought Coastal Carolina up to 9-1 and James Madison to 7-3. Coastal Carolina is 7-1 after wins this season, James Madison 5-1.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 12 p.m. ET

Saturday at 12 p.m. ET Where: Showker Field at Bridgeforth Stadium -- Harrisonburg, Virginia

Showker Field at Bridgeforth Stadium -- Harrisonburg, Virginia TV: ESPN University

ESPN University Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

Odds

The Dukes are a big 14-point favorite against the Chanticleers, according to the latest college football odds.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last seven years.