Who's Playing

Georgia State @ James Madison

Current Records: Georgia State 4-6; James Madison 6-3

What to Know

The James Madison Dukes will be returning home after a two-game road trip. James Madison and the Georgia State Panthers will face off in a Sun Belt battle at 2 p.m. ET on Saturday at Showker Field at Bridgeforth Stadium. With a combined 1,027 yards of offense in their previous games, we can expect a fast-paced game.

You can't lose the matchup if you win every quarter, and that was precisely the Dukes' strategy against the Old Dominion Monarchs last week. James Madison made easy work of Old Dominion and carried off a 37-3 win. The contest was all but wrapped up at the end of the third, by which point James Madison had established a 30-3 advantage. No one had a standout game offensively for James Madison, but they got scores from RB Percy Agyei-Obese, LB Jailin Walker, and RB Kaelon Black.

James Madison's defense was a presence, as it collected three interceptions and one fumble. Those interceptions were spread across their defensive unit.

Meanwhile, it was a hard-fought matchup, but Georgia State had to settle for a 31-28 defeat against the Louisiana-Monroe Warhawks last week. Despite 234 more yards than Louisiana-Monroe, Georgia State could not convert that extra yardage to scores. Despite the loss, Georgia State got a solid performance out of QB Darren Grainger, who passed for one TD and 349 yards on 40 attempts in addition to rushing for one TD and 50 yards.

The Dukes are the favorite in this one, with an expected 9-point margin of victory. Those playing the odds have seen things go back and forth with James Madison, who are 4-3 against the spread.

James Madison's victory brought them up to 6-3 while the Panthers' loss pulled them down to 4-6. James Madison is 4-1 after wins this season, and Georgia State is 1-3 after losses.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 2 p.m. ET

Saturday at 2 p.m. ET Where: Showker Field at Bridgeforth Stadium -- Harrisonburg, Virginia

Showker Field at Bridgeforth Stadium -- Harrisonburg, Virginia TV: ESPN Plus

ESPN Plus Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Dukes are a big 9-point favorite against the Panthers, according to the latest college football odds.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last seven years.