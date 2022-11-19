Who's Playing

Georgia State @ James Madison

Current Records: Georgia State 4-6; James Madison 6-3

What to Know

After two games on the road, the James Madison Dukes are heading back home. The Dukes and the Georgia State Panthers will face off in a Sun Belt battle at 2 p.m. ET Saturday at Showker Field at Bridgeforth Stadium. With a combined 1,027 yards of offense in their previous games, we can expect a fast-paced game.

You can't lose the contest if you win every quarter, and that was precisely James Madison's strategy against the Old Dominion Monarchs last week. Everything went James Madison's way against Old Dominion as they made off with a 37-3 victory. The matchup was all but wrapped up at the end of the third, by which point James Madison had established a 30-3 advantage. No one had a standout game offensively for James Madison, but they got scores from RB Percy Agyei-Obese, LB Jailin Walker, and RB Kaelon Black.

The Dukes' defense was a presence, as it collected three interceptions and one fumble. Those interceptions were spread across their defensive unit.

Meanwhile, it was close but no cigar for Georgia State as they fell 31-28 to the Louisiana-Monroe Warhawks last week. The Panthers gained 234 more yards than Louisiana-Monroe, but the latter made more effective use of their yardage. Despite the defeat, Georgia State got a solid performance out of QB Darren Grainger, who passed for one TD and 349 yards on 40 attempts in addition to rushing for one TD and 50 yards.

James Madison is the favorite in this one, with an expected 9.5-point margin of victory. Those playing the odds have seen things go back and forth with James Madison, who are 4-3 against the spread.

The Dukes are now 6-3 while Georgia State sits at 4-6. James Madison is 4-1 after wins this year, and the Panthers are 2-3 after losses.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 2 p.m. ET

Saturday at 2 p.m. ET Where: Showker Field at Bridgeforth Stadium -- Harrisonburg, Virginia

Showker Field at Bridgeforth Stadium -- Harrisonburg, Virginia TV: ESPN Plus

ESPN Plus Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $7.00

Odds

The Dukes are a big 9.5-point favorite against the Panthers, according to the latest college football odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Dukes as an 8.5-point favorite.

Over/Under: -111

Series History

This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last seven years.