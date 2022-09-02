The Middle Tenn. Blue Raiders were originally scheduled to face Missouri to open the season, but the Tigers decided to back out of that contest, paying MTSU $800,000 instead. James Madison needed another home game in order to become eligible to officially move to the FBS, so this game made since for both programs. The Blue Raiders are coming off their third bowl win under head coach Rick Stockstill, while James Madison is playing its first official game at the FBS level.

Kickoff is set for 6 p.m. ET. The Dukes are favored by 4.5 points in the latest James Madison vs. MTSU odds from Caesars Sportsbook, and the over/under is set at 59. Before entering any MTSU vs. James Madison picks, you'll want to see the college football predictions from the advanced computer model at SportsLine.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every FBS college football game 10,000 times. Over the past six-plus years, the proprietary computer model has generated a stunning profit of almost $3,600 for $100 players on its top-rated college football picks against the spread. It enters Week 1 of the 2022 college football season on a 45-32 run on all top-rated college football side picks that dates back to 2021. Anyone who has followed it has seen huge returns.

Now, the model has set its sights on James Madison vs. MTSU. You can head to SportsLine to see its picks. Here are several college football odds for James Madison vs. MTSU:

James Madison vs. MTSU spread: James Madison -4.5

James Madison vs. MTSU over/under: 59 points

Why James Madison can cover

James Madison is prepared to make the move to the FBS level after being one of the most dominant FCS programs over the past decade. The Dukes are not going to be intimidated by MTSU, as they played close games against West Virginia (2019) and North Carolina State (2018), while also picking up a win over East Carolina (2017). They have seven returning starters on offense after finishing first in the Colonial Athletic Association last year.

The Dukes added Colorado State transfer Todd Centeio to take over at quarterback following the departure of reigning CAA Offensive Player of the Year Cole Johnson. Wide receiver Kris Thornton returns after catching 83 passes and scoring 13 touchdowns, while the rushing attack features a pair of experienced running backs. MTSU is just 5-15 in its last 20 road games, and James Madison will be as motivated as any team in the country this week as it plays an FBS-level game.

Why MTSU can cover

MTSU was an outstanding defensive team last year, leading the nation in turnovers forced. The Blue Raiders picked up a bowl win and have momentum heading into the 2022 campaign. They finished as the fourth-best offense in Conference USA, led by veteran quarterback Chase Cunningham.

He threw for 1,318 yards and 16 touchdowns before his 2021 season was cut short due to an injury, but he is healthy and has been named to the Johnny Unitas Golden Arm Award watch list. Sophomore wide receiver Jaylin Lane is also back after catching 42 passes for 466 yards and four touchdowns. MTSU covered the spread in five of its final seven games last year and is facing a James Madison team that could be distracted by the moment.

How to make MTSU vs. James Madison picks

The model has simulated James Madison vs. MTSU 10,000 times and the results are in. We can tell you that the model is leaning Under, and it's also generated a point-spread pick that is hitting in well over 50% of simulations. You can only see the pick at SportsLine.

So who wins MTSU vs. James Madison? And which side of the spread hits in well over 50% of simulations? Visit SportsLine now to find out which side of the James Madison vs. MTSU spread you need to jump on Saturday, all from the model that has crushed its college football picks, and find out.