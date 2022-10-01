Who's Playing

Texas State @ James Madison

Current Records: Texas State 2-2; James Madison 3-0

What to Know

The Texas State Bobcats and the James Madison Dukes are set to square off in a Sun Belt matchup at 1:30 p.m. ET Oct. 1 at Showker Field at Bridgeforth Stadium. Both teams come into the contest bolstered by wins in their previous games.

The Bobcats got themselves on the board against the Houston Baptist Huskies last week, but Houston Baptist never followed suit. Texas State took their matchup against the Huskies by a conclusive 34 to nothing score. The game was pretty much decided by the half, when the score had already reached 24 to nothing. Texas State QB Layne Hatcher was slinging it as he passed for four TDs and 362 yards on 41 attempts.

Meanwhile, James Madison didn't have too much breathing room in their contest with the Appalachian State Mountaineers last week, but they still walked away with a 32-28 win. The victory came about thanks to a strong surge after the half to overcome a 28-10 deficit.

Texas State is the clear underdog, so they're hoping it's the size of the fight that determines this one. Those betting on them against the spread shouldn't have high expectations for them since the team is 0-2 ATS when expected to lose.

Texas State is now 2-2 while the Dukes sit at 3-0. A pair of defensive numbers to keep in mind before kickoff: The Bobcats rank second in the nation when it comes to passing touchdowns allowed, with only one on the season. As for James Madison, they come into the game boasting the fewest rushing yards allowed per game in the nation at 28.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 1:30 p.m. ET

Saturday at 1:30 p.m. ET Where: Showker Field at Bridgeforth Stadium -- Harrisonburg, Virginia

Showker Field at Bridgeforth Stadium -- Harrisonburg, Virginia TV: ESPN Plus

ESPN Plus Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $15.00

Odds

The Dukes are a big 21.5-point favorite against the Bobcats, according to the latest college football odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Dukes as a 20.5-point favorite.

Over/Under: -110

See college football picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last seven years.