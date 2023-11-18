James Madison suffered a 26-23 overtime home loss to Appalachian State Saturday, ending the Dukes' bid at an undefeated season following a 10-0 start. Mountaineers quarterback Joey Aguilar connected with receiver Kaedin Robinson for a walk-off, 8-yard touchdown after JMU was held to a field goal on the opening possession of overtime, sending 10-point underdog Appalachian State home a winner.

Appalachian State led 17-5 early in the fourth quarter before JMU rallied to the tie the game in the final minute of regulation. The Dukes cut the deficit to two on an 11-yard touchdown pass from quarterback Jordan McCloud to wide receiver Elijah Sarratt with 57 seconds to play before the duo connected again on a 2-point conversion attempt that knotted the game at 20-20. Alas, JMU was unable to complete the comeback.

Aguilar finished 28-of-46 passing for 318 yards, three touchdowns and one interception in the Mountaineers victory, out-dueling McCloud (27-of-46 for 289 yards, one touchdown, one interception)

Neither team was able to get the running game established; JMU was held to 61 yards rushing while averaging just 1.8 yards per carry

JMU was one seven remaining undefeated teams in the FBS, but now Liberty (11-0) is the last unblemished Group of Five team with the Dukes out of the mix

JMU's success in 2023 has been a point of contention as the season enters the stretch run. The Dukes are still inside their two-year transition period required by the NCAA for schools that make the jump from the FCS to the FBS. As a result, JMU is not allowed to participate in postseason play until the 2024 season. The Dukes also cannot compete for a Sun Belt championship or appear in the College Football Playoff Rankings during the transition period.

Earlier in the week he NCAA Division I Board Administration Committee denied a postseason eligibility waiver that would have allowed JMU to bypass that rule. Waivers were also denied for Jacksonville State and Tarleton State in the ruling.

JMU found immediate success during its FBS debut in 2022, finishing 8-3. The Dukes had been regular contenders during the closing years of their time in the FCS, reaching the playoffs every season from 2014-21 and winning the NCAA Division I Championship in 2016.