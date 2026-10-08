The Vanderbilt Commodores will have their young phenom at quarterback when they host No. 9 Ole Miss on Saturday afternoon. After missing last week's game against Georgia with an injury, five-star freshman Jared Curtis is expected to return against the Rebels, sources tell CBS Sports' Matt Zenitz.

Curtis last played in Week 4 when the Commodores lost to Auburn on the road. Curtis took a beating in that game as he ran the ball 18 times, including four sacks. As a result, Curtis was sidelined when Vanderbilt traveled to Georgia last weekend.

Veteran Blaze Berlowitz got the start in that matchup, and he completed 52.2% of his passes for 190 yards, one touchdown and one interception. Berlowitz initially won the starting job out of camp until Curtis surpassed him on the depth chart and made his first start against NC State in Week 3.

Through four games, Curtis has shown flashes of why he was a five-star recruit and the No. 2 overall player in the 2026 signing class, per 247Sports. Curtis has connected on 64.3% of his throws for 746 yards, four touchdowns and three interceptions. Decision-making has been a problem early, but that's to be expected from a young quarterback.

The return of Curtis elevates the ceiling of the Vanderbilt offense, one that has a chance to score some points on Ole Miss this weekend. The Rebels' defense has left a lot to be desired, especially against the run. That unit ranks 127th nationally with 194.8 rushing yards allowed per game.

That means the 'Dores should be able to lean on running back Sedrick Alexander, who leads the team with 200 rushing yards and four rushing touchdowns. If Alexander can keep the chains moving for Vanderbilt, it will take some pressure off Curtis, who will be making the second start of his college career.

Curtis, a Nashville native, has the opportunity to cement himself as a hometown hero if Vanderbilt can pull off the upset of Ole Miss. The Commodores haven't beaten the Rebels since 2018.