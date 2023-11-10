LSU quarterback Jayden Daniels is "probable" for the No. 19 Tigers' home game Saturday against Florida, coach Brian Kelly told reporters Thursday. Kelly said Daniels is close to clearing protocol after he was on the receiving end of a massive hit from Alabama linebacker Dallas Turner during LSU's Week 10 road loss to the Crimson Tide.

Kelly said Daniels was "day-to-day" at the start of the week after entering protocol. He was cleared to return to practice Wednesday as LSU prepares for its annual cross-division SEC clash with the Gators.

The fourth-quarter hit that knocked Daniels out of the game against Alabama was reviewed for targeting, but Turner was only assessed a roughing the passer penalty. Daniels initially attempted to return to action before going back off to the medical tent.

Earlier in the week on the Paul Finebaum Show, Kelly said LSU sent a video of the hit on Daniels to the SEC office with the belief that Turner's hit should have been targeting. Thursday he told reporters the conference had responded, saying the hit "did not meet the standards of targeting."

Daniels is in his second year at LSU after transferring from Arizona State. He is the SEC's leading passer this season, throwing for 2,792 yards and 27 touchdowns with just four interceptions. He has also rushed for 684 yards and six touchdowns in 2023. He was responsible for three touchdowns -- two passing and one rushing -- against Alabama before suffering the injury.

LSU and Florida are set to kick at 7:30 p.m. ET Saturday at Tiger Stadium in Baton Rouge, Louisiana. The Tigers are seeking a fifth-consecutive victory in the series.