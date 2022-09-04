The LSU quarterback competition has been one of the most hotly contested position battles in the country, and the outcome of that battle came into focus on Sunday afternoon shortly before the Tigers kick off the 2022 season vs. Florida State in the Caesars Superdome. Arizona State senior transfer Jayden Daniels has beaten out redshirt freshman Garrett Nussmeier for the top spot on the depth chart and will take the snaps against the Seminoles, according multiple reports.

Daniels winning the job is news to the public, but Kelly told reporters this week that he had already decided on the starter and the team already knew what the plan was when game week started.

"We've made a decision but I'm not gonna announce it publicly. I think it's a tactical advantage for us not to announce it," Kelly said. "Florida State played a game, that's an advantage for them, having the opportunity to play. The advantage for us is we haven't played so it doesn't help us to give up any of our cards in that sense. We're gonna hold onto that card until game day."

Daniels started three seasons with the Sun Devils, passing for 6,025 yards, tossing 32 touchdowns, rushing 1,288 yards and scoring 13 times on the ground in 29 games. The Cajon High School native out of San Bernardino, California, was a four-star prospect and the No. 35 overall player in the Class of 2019.

This draws to a conclusion a battle that also included veteran Myles Brennan, who gave up football due to injuries midway through fall camp. The Seminoles and Tigers will tee it up at 7:30 p.m. ET on Sunday in New Orleans.