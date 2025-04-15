Cal star running back Jaydn Ott is entering the transfer portal, according to 247Sports' Matt Zenitz. Ott's surprise addition to the portal makes him instantly one of the top players available at his position.

Ott was limited to 10 games last season after suffering an ankle injury against UC Davis in Cal's season-opener that lingered throughout the campaign. He finished the 2024 campaign with 385 rushing yards and four touchdowns.

The Bears star playmaker averaged 109.5 yards per game during his breakout season in 2023, which ranked ninth in the country. He finished that season with 1,305 yards and 12 touchdowns.

Ott is the second Cal star expected to enter his name into the transfer portal. Cal tight end Jack Endries, the No. 148 ranked player in the CBS Sports Top 150 Player list, is expected to enter the transfer portal when the window opens on Wednesday.

College football transfer portal 2025: Top position of need for each top-10 team during spring window Chris Hummer

Cal's program has been a hot topic since former NFL coach Ron Rivera joined the program in a general manager-like role. Earlier this month, SFGATE reported that two of Cal's largest athletics benefactors will no longer contribute to the California Legends Collective, the program's third-party NIL establishment, until Rivera is given full control of the football program.

Transfer portal live updates: Follow along with all the entries, commitments in spring window

Rivera's role with the program is focused on helping Cal adjust to the modern landscape of college football, while coach Justin Wilcox is answering directly to athletic director Jim Knowlton.