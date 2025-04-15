Former Cal star running back Jaydn Ott has signed with Oklahoma less than 24 hours after entering the transfer portal, the school announced on Tuesday. Ott, the No. 3 ranked running back in the 247Sports Transfer Portal Rankings, is a key addition for the Sooners heading into Year 4 of Brent Venables' tenure.

Ott's surprise addition to the portal instantly made one of the top players available at his position. He ranked only behind Justice Haynes (Alabama to Michigan) and Rahsul Faison (Utah State to South Carolina) among the best players at his position available in the 247Sports rankings.

Oklahoma ranked 11th in the SEC in rushing yards per game (155.2) last season.

The star tailback was limited to 10 games last season after suffering an ankle injury against UC Davis in Cal's season-opener that lingered throughout the campaign. He finished the 2024 campaign with 385 rushing yards and four touchdowns.

Ott averaged 109.5 yards per game during his breakout season in 2023, which ranked ninth in the country. He finished that season with 1,305 yards and 12 touchdowns.

Transfer portal live updates: Follow along with all the entries, commitments in spring window.

Ott was the second Cal star who entered his name into the transfer portal this week, joining star tight end Jack Endries, the No. 148 ranked player in the CBS Sports Top 150 Player list.