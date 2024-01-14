Jedd Fisch is in the process of accepting the Washington head coaching job after three seasons at Arizona, according to 247Sports' Matt Zenitz. The move comes after Huskies coach Kalen DeBoer left for Alabama this week following the retirement of Nick Saban.

Fisch, 47, executed an impressive turnaround for the Wildcats, culminating with a 10-win season in 2023. He solidified his reputation as an offensive guru after a winding career including numerous NFL assistant jobs and coordinator gigs with major college programs.

The instant success DeBoer experienced at Washington -- 25-3 in two seasons with a College Football Playoff National Championship berth this year -- will make replacing him a daunting task as the Huskies transition from the Pac-12 to the Big Ten for the 2024 season.

Fisch proved during his three-year tenure at Arizona that he can successfully build a winning program amid challenging circumstances. He inherited a team that finished 0-5 during in 2020 and progressively made the Wildcats more competitive. Arizona reached double-digit victories for just the fourth time in program history this season, finishing with a seven-game winning streak capped by a 38-24 comeback over Oklahoma in the Alamo Bowl.

Arizona's breakthrough in 2023 centered around the emergence of quarterback Noah Fifita, who was named the Pac-12 Freshman Offensive Player of the Year. Ironically, Fifita made his first career start against Washington on Sept. 30. Though Arizona lost the game 31-24, his emergence turned the Wildcats into one of the Pac-12's most dangerous teams.

Prior to arriving at Arizona, his first head coaching opportunity, Fisch worked for the New England Patriots and Los Angeles Rams. The New Jersey native has bounced between college and professional opportunities since landing a graduate assistant opportunity at Florida in 1999. He modeled the early part of his career after Gators legend Steve Spurrier.

Offensive coordinator jobs at Minnesota, Miami and UCLA were among Fisch's most prominent collegiate stops prior to Arizona. He also worked as Michigan's quarterbacks coach and passing game coordinator in 2015 and 2016.