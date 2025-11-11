The work Jedd Fisch accomplished in his first two seasons at Washington, and his propensity to move from one job to another, made him a popular name on the 2025 college football coaching carousel. His alma mater, Florida, is in search of a new coach, which only adds to the speculation that he could bolt from Seattle early in his tenure. Fisch was vocal about his status with the Huskies amid the numerous ongoing coaching searches across the country.

While he did not explicitly state his disinterest in other jobs, Fisch made it clear in a lengthy statement that he very much enjoys his position at Washington.

"Those lists are made by people that have no idea what's going on, honestly," Fisch said Monday of those speculating about his future. "They don't know what's happening in our program. They have no idea how excited I am about the youth in our program. They have no idea how excited I am about the fact that we're playing six or seven true freshmen. No idea how excited I am about the fact that Demond Williams, I believe, has a chance over the next year or two years after this to be one of the all-time best quarterbacks that have come through this area."

If Fisch were to leave Washington after just two seasons, Florida would be the obvious destination. Fisch graduated from Florida in 1998 and landed a job on Steve Spurrier's staff in 1999 as a graduate assistant, making his college coaching debut with the Gators. His ties to the university are deep and provide fuel to the intrigue of a potential return to the Sunshine State.

"I don't think that they would know how I enjoy coaching here, that we've spent a ton of money into building this program the way we want to build it, that I had a great hand in all the facilities," Fisch said. "I was a big part of making the decisions on how we wanted to recreate this space to give our players an unbelievable opportunity to have a recovery room that they never had, working on making sure that they have the best nutrition they could possibly have, give them great new meeting rooms, new office spaces for our coaches."

Beyond Florida, Fisch could be an attractive candidate for a number of the other open jobs across the nation. He has spent time in effectively every region of the country throughout his college and NFL coaching careers, and after resurrecting the Arizona program in short order and positioning Washington for College Football Playoff contention in Year 2, his limited track record as a head coach speaks for itself.

"I think, unfortunately, what happens is they just want to tie coaches to lists," Fisch said, "and then we have to sit there and defend it rather than just be able to just tell our fans -- our players, our coaching staff, myself, my family, we love coaching at the University of Washington.

"The ridiculousness of people that want to claim that because my wife and daughters are living in Arizona, because I have a 16-year-old who's been in five different schools in the last eight years to finish her high school, has anything to do with my decision. Or the ridiculousness of just putting my name on a list just to do it. Not only does that affect recruiting, it affects our team, it affects our staff. My hope is that our players, our coaches, our families understand how much we love it at Washington."