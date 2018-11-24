Jeff Brohm calls Louisville coaching rumors 'pure speculation' after Purdue gets sixth win
Brohm has been to Louisville as a replacement for Bobby Petrino
Purdue is bowl eligible once for the second straight season since Jeff Brohm took over as head coach. But after beating Indiana 28-21 to retain the Old Oaken Bucket, the Boilermakers' head coach was answering questions about his future with the program.
While Brohm called talk of any agreement or deal in place with Louisville "pure speculation," he did not shy away from addressing his deep ties to the program.
"I want Louisville to do what's best for them," Brohm said, via ESPN, after the game. "I'm a fan. But right now, I'm the coach at Purdue. This is where I want to be and I like it here."
Brohm has emerged as a top candidate for the Louisville because he's done a fantastic job at Purdue, which will certainly make an effort to counter or raise any offer from potential suitors. Louisville might not be the only school looking to Brohm as a potential replacement, given his winning Power Five record (13-12 in two years at Purdue) and recent wins against Ohio State and Iowa. He checked every box at Western Kentucky and he's had a program-changing impact at Purdue. More than 100 FBS programs might trade their head coach for Brohm right now.
But Brohm has also emerged as a candidate at Louisville because he's from Louisville, played and coached at Louisville and seems like a no-brainer pick for athletic director Vince Tyra. When you're trying to connect with a fan base that lost touch with Bobby Petrino, there's no one else in college football more ready to have an immediate impact on that roster and community.
Now that the regular season is over, coaches are going to start taking calls. Brohm has promised to be honest with his team, but little more than that in terms of his future plans. Purdue, Louisville and others are going to pick up the phone and Brohm's decision will be a major early move in this year's coaching carousel.
