Five-star wide receiver Jeremiah Smith has yet to submit his biding National Letter of Intent to Ohio State as of Wednesday night. This comes after Smith reaffirmed his commitment to the Buckeyes in a signing day ceremony earlier in afternoon, where he appeared to sign his a piece of paper thought to be his NLI. However, the Buckeyes have yet to announce they have received his written commitment, 247Sports reports.

Smith is the first receiver ever ranked as the No. 1 player in the 247Sports recruiting rankings. He first committed to Ohio State in December 2022. Miami, Florida and Florida State were all eager suitors in the battle for Smith's services. Miami, in particular, garnered some late buzz early National Signing Day approached.

Smith finished his high school career at powerhouse Chaminade-Madonna Prep in South Florida with over 3,000 yards receiving. As a senior, he caught 88 passes for 1,376 yards, leading his team to a 14-0 record. Smith jumped Nebraska signee Dylan Raiola for the No. 1 spot in his class earlier this fall.

247Sports director of scouting Andrew Ivins compared Smith to Julio Jones, the former Alabama star and seven-time Pro Bowler currently with the Philadelphia Eagles.

An absolute bully at the catch point that will give defenses fits given the rare combination of his size, speed, and hands. Wasn't always the biggest kid, but owns a more college-ready frame at roughly 6-foot-3, 195 pounds, and is likely only going to add more mass in the coming years as he has large features. Faster than quick, but doesn't take long to hit his top gear in pads, and is one of the best in recent cycles at stacking defensive backs and attacking leverage. Has made a number of highlight-reel worthy grabs over the years – including a nifty one-handed snag as a senior on ESPN2 – and oftentimes comes down with whatever enters his orbit as he uses superb body control and impressive concentration to secure the prize.

Ohio State coach Ryan Day expressed relief about the situation at his signing day press conference, but was later informed by a staff member the school had not received Smith's NLI, according to 247Sports. Since then, there has been no word from either the Buckeyes or any of Smith's other potential suitors on the situation.