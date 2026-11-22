As far as Nebraska coach Matt Rhule is concerned, Ohio State's Jeremiah Smith has already wrapped up college football's most prestigious individual honor this season.

The record-setting Ohio State wideout was unstoppable during Saturday's 31-28 loss to the Huskers. He registered six catches for 165 yards and two touchdowns, including a 67-yarder on a gallop in the first half.

"Jeremiah Smith, give him the Heisman," Rhule said after the game surrounded by Nebraska fans at midfield. "I mean, we doubled him (throughout)."

With his third straight 100-yard outing and seventh of the season, Smith now has 86 catches for 1,482 yards and 17 touchdowns, besting his freshman and sophomore numbers during a pair of All-American campaigns.

According to the latest Heisman odds via FanDuel Sportsbook updated Saturday afternoon, Smith is the frontrunner (-360) ahead of Miami quarterback Darian Mensah (+480), Utah signal caller Devon Dampier (+1200) and Wake Forest quarterback Gio Lopez (+2500).

"I don't think I've ever competed against a player as talented and special -- and I've had a chance to play against a lot of them -- than that kid Jeremiah Smith," Rhule said during his presser. "That man, he is unbelievable, the way he can absolutely just tilt a game."

Smith's last four performances have come without quarterback Julian Sayin, who the Buckeyes lost for the season earlier this fall during a win at Indiana to an arm injury. At times, freshman Luke Fahey has simply thrown in Smith's direction despite routine double and -- sometimes, triple -- coverage, and he's still coming down with the football.

The Buckeyes ran only 49 plays against the Huskers and were often beaten at the line of scrimmage.

"When you watch a game like this, you've got a lot of things that you have to change," Day said about potential personnel changes at season's end. "We don't have a choice. We've got to get this thing together next week to go win this game."

Ohio State will play its final game of the regular season next week against Michigan, likely Smith's last time suiting up for the Buckeyes as a probable top-5 pick in April's NFL Draft.

"We're not gonna win many games if we're giving up 31 points and only getting two stops in the whole game," said Day, after dropping 5-6 in his last 11 contests at Ohio State against Power Four competition.