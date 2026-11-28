When Jeremiah Smith committed to Ohio State, he was regarded as perhaps the best wide receiver prospect of all time.

Smith was the first No. 1 overall receiver recruit since 2012, and received wild financial offers to flip in the final days. When Ohio State coach Ryan Day received the news that Smith had signed, he jokingly fainted at the podium at his National Signing Day press conference.

Three years later, Smith's college career is likely over. Somehow, the LeBron James of wide receivers exceeded every possible expectation for the Buckeyes. The Miami Gardens, Florida, native is the overwhelming favorite to win the Heisman Trophy and goes down as the undisputed best receiver in the storied history of Ohio State.

In his final game against Michigan, Smith outdid himself. The junior caught eight passes for 90 yards and three touchdowns to break the all-time Big Ten receiving touchdowns record with 20. He appeared to break the record on a deflected pass, but after a penalty was called, he just came back and caught another touchdown on fourth-and-13 instead.

Smith will go down as one of the greatest players in the history of college football. Three years into his career, here's how we view his legacy.

National champion

Smith became a national phenomenon during spring camp, where cell phone videos and social clips went viral. Smith impressed teammates and coaches with his ability during his first spring camp, and he became the quickest freshman to ever lose his black stripe.

"That kid is just special," defensive end Jack Sawyer told CBS Sports in 2024. "That's the only word I can use to describe him."

In his first college game, Smith caught six passes for 92 yards and two touchdowns against Akron. But after a strong regular season, it was the postseason where Smith really became a legend.

Smith was unbelievable in the first two rounds against No. 9 Tennessee and No. 1 Oregon, catching 13 passes for 290 yards and four touchdowns. In the national title game against No. 7 Notre Dame, Smith caught five passes for 88 yards and a second-quarter touchdown to spark a 28-0 run against the Irish.

Ohio State's run from the 8-seed to a national championship was one of the most dominant of the playoff era. Smith was the catalyst.

Breaking every record

Despite playing only three seasons at Ohio State, Smith leaves as the career leader in the vast majority of stats in Columbus. Smith leads the Buckeyes with 257 career catches (beating Emeka Egbuka), 4,130 receiving yards (Michael Jenkins) and 47 touchdowns (Chris Olave).

His 20 touchdowns beat Terry Glenn's 1995 campaign for the most in a season, and the 94 catches and 1,572 yards narrowly trail Jaxon Smith-Njigba's 95 catches for 1,606, which was accomplished with an additional game.

On a conference level, Smith passed Purdue's John Standerford for career receiving yards (4,130) and Michigan's Braylon Edwards for receiving touchdowns (47). He also passed Heisman winner Desmond Howard for most receiving touchdowns in a season (20) with three grabs against the Wolverines on Saturday.

The only place where Smith falls short is career receptions. Purdue's offenses under Joe Tiller force-fed receivers, meaning that Taylor Stubblefield's career mark of 316 catches was well out of reach. Smith has to settle for No. 3 on the Big Ten list with 257 career catches in three seasons.

Amazingly, Smith put together his most productive season while playing through inconsistency at quarterback. The Buckeyes lost Heisman finalist Julian Sayin to a season-ending injury and turned to true freshman Luke Fahey. In five games with Fahey, Smith still posted 42 catches for 588 yards and eight touchdowns.

More to come

With Smith's season over, all eyes now turn to national awards. The junior entered Week 13 at No. 1 nationally in yards per game and receiving touchdowns, and tops in the Power Four in receptions.

Smith will run away with the Biletnikoff Trophy and almost certainly capture the Heisman Trophy after his final performance. He finished with 94 catches for 1,572 yards and 20 touchdowns for the Buckeyes, all of which rank as the best regular season marks in Ohio State history.

The junior's 131.0 yards per game marks the best by a Power Four receiver since Heisman winner DeVonta Smith and Ole Miss' Elijah Moore in 2020. Outside of the pandemic season, no receiver from a power conference has cleared 130 yards per game since Oregon State's Brandin Cooks in 2013.

Smith has not formally declared for the 2027 NFL Draft, but he is expected to be the top prospect in the class. All three CBS Sports NFL Draft analysts project Smith as the No. 1 pick to the Los Angeles Chargers, which could ironically unite him with former Michigan coach Jim Harbaugh if the latter is retained.

Ohio State has produced several incredible receivers, including potentially the best in the league with Seattle's Jaxon Smith-Njigba. Smith projects as one of the greatest to ever play the position.