Ohio State star Jeremiah Smith became the school's all-time leading receiver in the first half of the Buckeyes' game against Kent State on Saturday. The junior surpassed Michael Jenkins, who set the previous record of 2,898 receiving yards while playing for the Buckeyes from 2001-03.

Smith reeled in a pass from Julian Sayin on a slant route in the first quarter for a gain of 23 to establish the new all-time mark. It's just the latest achievement in a storied career for Smith, who entered the season with more receiving yards and touchdown receptions than anyone in college football over the past two seasons.

Smith is also closing in on Emeka Egbuka's Ohio State record of 205 career receptions after entering Saturday's game with 179 grabs. Additionally, Smith is on track to shatter Chris Olave's school record for career touchdown receptions of 35.

The former five-star prospect is widely projected as a top-10 pick in the 2027 NFL Draft. His talent has been on display from his freshman debut. Smith caught touchdown passes in his first seven college games while establishing himself as one of the greats in a program known for producing elite receiver talent.

No Ohio State player ever reached 100 receptions, 1,000 receiving yards or 25 receiving touchdowns faster than Smith, who was a consensus All-American in 2025.