Angelo Smith, the brother of star Ohio State wide receiver Jeremiah Smith, will also play his college football for the Buckeyes. The younger Smith is a three-star safety, per 247Sports, and a member of the 2027 class. It is unlikely the Smith brothers will suit up together at Ohio State given that Jeremiah is almost certainly NFL-bound after the 2026 season, but the bloodline will continue so long as Angelo honors his pledge to the program two years from now.

The elder Smith reacted to his brother's commitment in a social media post, offering up the "100" emoji.

Smith continued his brother's legacy at Hollywood (Fla.) Chaminade-Madonna in the early stages of his high school career and is off to a strong start to his junior year as he logged nine tackles and an interception in the season opener. He won a state championship as a sophomore and pitched in with 40 tackles, 11 pass breakups and three interceptions.

"#blessed," Smith said on social media with four chestnut emojis.

Ohio State was not the only program to attempt to land Smith. Miami in May 2023 was the first to offer him, Toledo followed suit just over a year later and Oklahoma State beat the Buckeyes to the jump, too, when it entered the mix in May. Ohio State, which hosted him twice at camps, extended its offer in June.

Angelo Smith scouting report

Smith does not boast the same elite prospect profile as his older brother, but with two high school seasons ahead of him and ample time to develop, he could round into form as a blue-chip talent before he eventually arrives in Columbus. At the time of his commitment, he ranked No. 32 among safeties nationally and was the No. 35-ranked recruit in the state of Florida.

"The big knock on Angelo is going to be his size, but it should be noted that he's tracking to start college well before his 18th birthday and Jeremiah wasn't always the biggest kid," said 247Sports director of scouting Andrew Ivins. "I'm not saying Angelo is going to morph into a cyborg like Jeremiah, but I think he's a good chance he's going to continue to keep filling out."

At 5-foot-10 and 170 pounds, Smith is undersized for a college safety, as Ivins noted. But what he lacks in frame, he makes up for with his athleticism. Smith is an accomplished sprinter and hurdler and grades out with plus speed. Any physical growth between now and 2027 would complement his athletic ability and make him a more formidable defender.