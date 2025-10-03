Jeremiyah Love was a coveted recruit out of Christian Brothers College in St. Louis as part of the 2023 recruiting class. He ultimately chose the Fighting Irish after taking additional official visits to Alabama, Michigan and Texas A&M.

Love was a decorated track athlete who won the Missouri Class 5 state title in the 100-meter dash with a time of 10.76 seconds. His football team won back-to-back state championships before he enrolled at Notre Dame.

As a true freshman, he backed up Audric Estime and contributed nearly 500 all-purpose yards, including 42 kick return yards. In his sophomore season, he earned the role of feature back within Notre Dame's offense. The Missouri native accounted for 1,125 rushing yards, 237 receiving yards and 19 total touchdowns as a sophomore while leading the program to its third College Football playoff berth.

Love is hoping to parlay a successful junior season into a first-round draft selection.

Jeremiyah Love NFL draft profile

Position: No. 1 RB | Overall: No. 16 overall

Consensus big board ranking (via NFL Mock Draft Database): No. 15 overall (No. 1 RB)

Love, like Etienne, is capable of contributing on all three downs. He has an upright running style with the explosiveness to go the distance upon hitting daylight. Etienne was a high-volume contributor for the Tigers during their championship runs. He had 686 carries over the course of four years at Clemson. Love should not come close to touching that figure.

Jeremiyah Love scouting report

Accolades

2025: First-team Preseason All-American (Associated Press)



2025 (vs. Arkansas): First Notre Dame player in the past 30 years with two rushing and receiving touchdowns.

2024: Set school record for most consecutive games with a rushing touchdown (13)

Strengths

Physical relative to his size, runs through arm tackles

Patient following his blocks

Good job pressing the gap before making his cut

Great breakaway speed

Average pass-catcher

Weaknesses

Sustaining blocks in pass protection

Leggy running style with segmented transitions

Lacks ideal mass for a feature back

Jeremiyah Love college stats

Year G Carries Yds Yds/carry TD FL 2025 4 66 341 5.2 5 0 2024 16 163 1,125 6.9 17 0 2024 13 71 386 5.4 1 0

Jeremiyah Love 247Sports profile

High school: Christian Brothers College (St. Louis, Missouri)

Class: 2023

Composite Rating: ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️ (95)

National: 96 | RB: 5 | Missouri: 3

The 2026 NFL Draft will take place from April 23-25 in Pittsburgh. More draft coverage can be found at CBSSports.com, including the weekly mock drafts and a regularly available look at the eligible prospects.