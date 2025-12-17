Notre Dame star running back Jeremiyah Love is declaring for the 2026 NFL Draft after a standout junior season, he announced Tuesday. Love is the No. 1 running back in the CBS Sports NFL Draft Prospect Rankings and regarded as a potential first-round pick.

The former top-100 prospect from St. Louis helped lead Notre Dame to a 10-2 record highlighted by a 10-game winning streak to close the 2025 regular season. The Fighting Irish were the first team left out of the College Football Playoff and opted out of a bowl game, bringing a swift and abrupt end to Love's storied college career.

Love scored at least one touchdown in Notre Dame's final 11 games and surpassed 100 yards rushing six times on his way to winning the Doak Walker Award given to the nation's top back. He exits ranking third all-time in Notre Dame history with 42 total touchdowns in just three seasons. He set the program's single-season record for total touchdowns this season with 21.

Even while splitting carries with Jadarian Price, Love amassed 1,372 yards this season, which ranks No. 4 in the FBS. His 18 rushing touchdowns rank No. 3 nationally. Love finished third in this year's Heisman Trophy voting and was the highest-finishing non-quarterback.

"I will take the many experiences Notre Dame has given me and apply those lessons learned as I move onto the next level," Love said in a social media post announcing his decision. "I look forward to representing my family and Notre Dame in the NFL."

Enjoy bowl games while you can. Notre Dame's opt out amid CFP snub a sign of things to come Tom Fornelli

Love's NFL Draft stock

Love ranks No. 14 in the CBS Sports NFL Draft Prospect Rankings but has registered even higher in recent mock drafts. Draft analyst Blake Brockermeyer mocked Love at No. 9 to the Arizona Cardinals.

"Love is one of the safest bets in the draft with elite traits across the board," Brockermeyer wrote. "He's a dynamic player with elite speed and vision and is also a receiving weapon."

Another analyst, Josh Edwards, mocked Love at No. 10 to the Cincinnati Bengals.

"Jeremiyah Love is a luxurious pick for a team who struggles to stop anyone on defense," Edwards wrote. "It could be argued that no single player would make a greater impact on Cincinnati next season than the running back."

Impact on Notre Dame

Love's declaration comes as no surprise to Notre Dame, which was likely anticipating the decision. With Love widely regarded as the best draft-eligible running back, retaining him for his senior season would have been a coup. The question now is whether the Fighting Irish will also lose Jadarian Price.

Though he was second on the depth chart behind Love, Price is also regarded as one of the top draft-eligible running backs after stacking strong seasons. If Price also declares for the draft, it will leave a 2,000+ yard production void in the Fighting Irish backfield.

One player who could help replace the departed production is Aneyas Williams. The sophomore averaged a whopping 9.3 yards per carry on 24 attempts as a sophomore this season and scored five rushing touchdowns.