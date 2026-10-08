The nation is starting to pay attention to Jesse Legree.

In just five games, Oregon State has unearthed a budding superstar in the diminutive receiver who is taking the sport by storm. Legree trails only Jeremiah Smith in receiving yards nationally with 741 through five games. He debuted with 136 yards against Houston and topped that with 240 and two scores a week later against Texas Tech in a typical Pacific Northwest deluge. He is tied with Smith in touchdowns and has done all his work on far fewer total receptions.

For the Baltimore native who got his offer on Signing Day, Corvallis wasn't just off his radar before he got there.

"I barely knew Oregon was a state," Legree joked to CBS Sports.

Now he's squarely on everyone's radar as Oregon State enters the teeth of conference play. How he arrived on the other side of the country is a story of the crossroads of circumstance, timing, a touch of desperation and a player who just needed a chance.

Everyone passed on Legree

That includes Oregon State coach JaMarcus Shephard and general manager Eron Hodges, who ultimately brought him out west. Both men were working at Alabama last fall and cycled through Baltimore powerhouse St. Frances Academy looking for players. They were full at receiver, and even if they weren't, a three-star, generously 5-foot-10, 160-pound gadget player didn't exactly make sense.

Legree grew up in a basketball family. His older brother, Josiah, plays point guard at UTSA. His father, Jeffrey, is a JV girls' basketball coach and helps St. Frances' football program with its mental health and player development. Jesse originally started playing football to stay in shape for basketball and played defensive back at his first high school, Loyola Blakefield. But after switching schools and positions heading into his senior season, he showed up at St. Frances and made head coach Messay Hailemariam's defensive backs "suffer." … "There's not a soul who could cover him."

"As an undersized DB, it's kind of hard to make it to the league," Legree said. "An undersized receiver with my skill set and my mentality is just great. So I feel like being a receiver is just gonna help me make it to my dream."

Oregon State receivers coach James Finley says he credits some of Legree's basketball experience for how well he adjusts to balls in the air. There's a fluidity to his movement with the ball in his hands that seems to just come naturally to him.

Hailemariam said "frustrating" was an understatement, as offers didn't pile in for him. He called it "debilitating." Pittsburgh was interested, but was the offer really commutable? Temple considered him at cornerback. A smattering of FCS schools were in the mix. It's not like Legree's high school is off the beaten path. Coaches come through St. Frances. Hodges was actually zeroing in on a defensive back on the team. The school routinely puts players into the NFL and wins games in droves year in, year out. But just about everyone looked him over. Hodges admits that at a place like Alabama, a player of Legree's size and star rating would have a hard time passing the sniff test.

"I reckon in college football, everybody when they're putting together a team, especially when you're working at a prestigious institution, there's guys that you like, but people may bring them up or you may not bring them up because people ain't gonna mess with it because he's a two-star or a three-star," Hodges said.

He remembers people inside the building at Bama being excited about Lotzier Brooks, a similarly undersized three-star coming out of high school, but outside the reception was a bit more tepid, and Brooks had much more experience at the position. Hodges kept his knowledge of Legree in his hip pocket.

Then, Shephard got a head coaching job

Hodges and Shephard have known each other for years. They trust each other implicitly. Oregon State's head coach went to Hodges' wedding and tore up the dance floor, even with a bad back at the time. He raves about Shephard's recruiting ability and says that even that day, as he tied the knot, he told his wife he was being recruited to join Shephard's future staff. Shephard was an unconventional hire for a school that needed to think outside the box as Oregon State entered into the new Pac-12, searching for momentum and hoping to keep up with the new additions like Boise State and Fresno State.

On Nov. 28, 2025, Shephard was announced as the new Beavers head coach. He and Hodges set to work to fill a roster. It was a frantic few days leading up to the early signing period, which began on Dec. 3, but Hodges remembered the player they had in their hip pocket.

"The day I got the job, Eron called me and said, 'Hey, watch this kid right now.' And I watched him right away, knowing that Eron was gonna come out here and be the GM with me," Shephard said. "And I was like, 'Yeah, we need to go get him. Let's get him.' And we started that process the day that I got the job, and so he was the first kid that I watched as the head football coach here at Oregon State, and he was the first person that I knew for sure we wanted on our team.

"Now, if I'm just being transparent, I didn't know for sure how good of a receiver he was. You know, his highlight tape has him doing a lot of returns, but you. But I also watched some of his basketball stuff. You can see his quickness, change of direction, explosiveness, ability to track the ball, and all that stuff. And you're really just hoping that all that would translate into a receiver."

Hailemariam kept the fact that he'd been talking frequently with Hodges in the Signing Day sprint a secret. He didn't want to disappoint Legree if the offer didn't come through.

"Through my whole senior season, it was stressful because I did extra classes to early enroll, and I didn't have a home," Legree said. "So to be able on Signing Day happily to be blessed to have that call was just great."

Late on Signing Day, after Legree had already watched multiple teammates put pen to paper, he was in the film room going over game tape, and Hailemariam got the text from Hodges.

"I said he has a home with us if he wants it," Hodges recalled. "We want to take him."

"[His teammates] mobbed him, and I mobbed him. I was so psyched. I ran, told him the offense was in there watching film. Then I ran and told his dad -- he was coaching a girls' game. He didn't know what to do. He's in the middle of a game -- I said, 'Look at this!' Then I ran, told the defense, my associate. I cried like a baby, man. Because those types of kids are why I'm at St. Frances. I haven't left because it's easy to get the four-stars. The Jesse Legrees are exactly why I do what I do every day."

Oregon State freshman WR Jesse Legree is tied with Jeremiah Smith for the nation's lead in touchdown catches. Getty Images

Can Oregon State keep him?

Legree carries himself as a throwback type of player. He's not too big into social media. It helps him handle the success and the newfound notoriety a little better. Hodges says he's handling all of it like he's already a professional. Hodges (a former strength coach) jokes you won't see him post his workouts on Instagram, but he was getting two lifts in a day at times during the offseason. He's known for carrying a water jug around the facility.

"The work gotta get done, and I'm gonna do it every time," Legree said. "And you mix that with my confidence. I have a lot of confidence, just what I can do and what I know and what I can learn, and I'm a student of the game too, student of everything. I like to learn and move forward and take that and put it into my craft."

The first time Legree saw Corvallis was when he showed up to move into his dorm in January. There wasn't a robust discussion of an NIL package or even time to visit with a glamorous apartment or a fancy car. His performances have gotten the attention of the most famous former Beavers, who worry about what's next.

"I hope he stays at Oregon State," Chad Ochocino recently told JohnCanzano.com. "To have the type of production he's having. Obviously, we're hooting and hollering about a very good friend of mine in Jeremiah Smith, but Jesse Legree is right there if you look at the numbers. He's right there, and he's quietly having a time at OSU. So I'm happy for him. I hope he stays at OSU, despite the you already know what's coming, especially in this day and age where college football is now a business and he's awesome."

To keep things grounded, several people in Oregon State's program admit they haven't done much yet. Legree has representation. Ezekiel Elliott's father, Stacy, who Hodges has known since he worked on Ohio State's recruiting staff while Ezekiel played, is running point. They're not immune to the business that will come. But relationships still matter in today's college football.

"Those conversations already come up, and you see them online, and you see all these things, right?" Hodges said. "And I would be a fool to tell you that it will be easy. It's not gonna be easy. It's gonna be hard."

But that word: hard. They don't run from it at Oregon State. There are easier places to win, even in their own state. But they're all in Corvallis, in part because it's hard. It's the work that makes it worth it.

"Coach Shephard said this yesterday in our team meeting: The only way to get anything great is to do hard," Hodges said. "And so it's no different with Jesse Legree. This is a kid who likes doing hard things."

Nobody knew it when Oregon State took a flier on an undersized athlete, but now Legree is making the hard things look very easy.