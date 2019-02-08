Jim Harbaugh calls for Tom Brady statue on Michigan campus after latest Super Bowl triumph

New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady is arguably the greatest quarterback in NFL history, and now it may be time to immortalize him where it all got started. Michigan coach Jim Harbaugh said on his podcast, "Attack Each Day," that it's time for Brady to have a statue on campus. Brady played under center for the Wolverines from 1995-99.

"I think it's time, don't you, for a Tom Brady statue to built right here," he said. "Right in front of Schembechler Hall, or do you put it in the stadium? Where would you put the Tom Brady statue? ... The tunnel? Maybe the tunnel? Where do you put it? Maybe some of the listeners can tell us."

Brady broke the record for most Super Bowl wins as a player when he led the Patriots to a 13-3 win over the Los Angeles Rams in Super Bowl LIII on Feb. 3. He holds Super Bowl records for touchdown passes (18), passing yards (2,838) and completions (256), among many, many others.

Brady threw for 4,773 yards, 30 touchdowns and 17 interceptions in his four seasons under center for former coach Lloyd Carr. He started every game in 1998, and was the primary starter in 1999 -- although he spent time platooning with Drew Henson throughout the season.

He was a sixth-round draft pick by the Patriots in the 2000 NFL Draft, and started his pro career as Drew Bledsoe's backup. Bledsoe got hurt in Week 2, and Brady stepped in for his first significant action as an NFL quarterback. He led the Patriots to 11 wins in the final 14 games of the season, an AFC East title and was the starting quarterback in the Patriots' 20-17 win over the St. Louis Rams in Super Bowl XXXVI.