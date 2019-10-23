Jim Harbaugh calls rumors of possible 'exit strategy' from Michigan 'total crap'

Michigan coach Jim Harbaugh isn't going back to the NFL, according to a letter he wrote parents of his players on Wednesday morning. The letter appears to be in response to a recent piece from Football Scoop reporting that "Harbaugh's representatives have their eye on getting their client back in the NFL." The title of the piece indicated that Harbaugh was eyeing an "exit strategy" from Michigan.

Harbaugh then wrote the following letter, shared by Sam Webb of 247Sports:

Dear parents, I am reaching out to let you know that recent claims that I am pursuing an "exit strategy" are total crap. It's an annual strategy driven by our enemies to cause disruption to our program and to negatively recruit. By the way, I don't even have an "agent or representative." I am committed to your sons, their education and to their development as football players and people. Please excuse the informality of this letter but I felt that it was important to get this out to you as quickly as possible. Feel free to reach out if you have any questions. Happy to discuss. Go Blue! Jim Harbaugh

That's a strong denial. Harbaugh is 43-16 at Michigan -- good, but not great, considering he's never beaten Ohio State nor won so much as the Big Ten East. Certainly, Harbaugh's tenure at his alma mater in the first five years is not going how many people thought it would. Still, Harbaugh's coaching resume includes a successful four-year stint with the San Francisco 49ers. Harbaugh went 44-19 with the franchise and took them to Super Bowl XLVII.

But, as it stands now, Harbaugh is opting to put an end to his corner of the coaching silly season before it even begins.