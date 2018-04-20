Jim Harbaugh calls threats by former Michigan player on Twitter a 'serious matter'

Former Michigan linebacker Elysee Mbem-Bosse sent out a series of tweets on Monday night -- that were later deleted -- expressing frustration about how the program addressed his suspension for what he termed a "family matter." One tweet in particular tagged current coach Jim Harbaugh's Twitter account, suggesting that he played a part in what he perceived as the mishandling of his situation.

Harbaugh reacted to Mbem-Bosse's tweets on Thursday, according to the Detroit News.

"It's a serious matter," Harbaugh said. "I'm confident our administration and university officials will take the proper steps and are taking the proper steps."

The tweets from Mbem-Bosse contained explicit language, so we won't post the screen shots here. However, there are several images captured on Reddit, but here are several links to the images. The tweets express multiple threats -- including the one specifically pertaining to Harbaugh, violent behavior and references to guns, the state of Michigan being an open-carry state and a warning that stated "let's not have a murder on your hands."

Mbem-Bosse's threats are under investigation by campus police.

"Won't comment on any of the pending investigation," athletic director Warde Manuel said Wednesday, according to the Detroit News. "Always concerned with anything that pops up about a threat and also concerned about him and where he is as a student. We care about all the student-athletes we have, whether they're on the team currently or not, and so concerned on both ends."

Michigan confirmed to CBS Sports that Mbem-Bosse is no longer with the Wolverines.

"Elysee (Mbem-Bosse) left the football program in mid-November and is no longer with the team," the school said in a statement.