Los Angeles Chargers coach Jim Harbaugh made a bold decision by leaving college football for the NFL after winning a national championship in 2024. But after a disastrous start to his second season, the shine is already coming off one of the most successful coaches of the 21st Century.

The Chargers are 0-5 under Harbaugh, their worst start since 2003. Three straight losses have come by one score as Los Angeles ranks 30th in scoring offense. If Harbaugh is looking for an escape hatch to college football, though, it may prove nearly impossible.

Harbaugh is facing a show-cause order through 2038 that will prevent him from participating in any athletics activities for any new school that hires him. He is also subject to a guaranteed one-year suspension after taking any job in NCAA athletics.

The former Michigan coach who won a national championship with the Wolverines in 2023 was initially hit with a four-year show cause penalty in 2024 for recruiting violations and unethical conduct stemming from actions taken during the COVID-19 dead period.

Harbaugh later received a 10-year show cause from the NCAA for his role in the unrelated sign-stealing scheme involving former Wolverines staffer Connor Stalions. The order handed down in August 2025 restricts him from all athletically related activities during the show-cause period, which begins Aug. 7, 2028, at the conclusion of his four-year show-cause order from the previous case.

What is a show cause?

A show-cause is one of the most strict penalties that the NCAA can levy on an individual. The intent is essentially for any penalties received at a previous school to follow that coach no matter where they go. In the case of Harbaugh, he would be banned from athletics-related activities, including practice, until the show-cause expires.

Before a school can hire a coach on an active show-cause, they have to go in front of the NCAA Committee on Infractions and present how they plan to monitor for compliance. They also have to submit a report every six months.

Any school that hired Harbaugh could be subject to penalties or punishments related to his involvement with multiple NCAA investigations. Additionally, the 2038 end date means there's no realistic way to outlast his show-cause. Harbaugh will be nearly 75 years old when it finally expires.

Technically, a school can petition the NCAA to claim that an order should not apply to them. In the case of Harbaugh, though, that's a tough sell.

Historically, an active show-cause order has been an insurmountable black mark on coaches. Former Auburn coach Bruce Pearl was one of the few cases of an active show-caused coach being hired, and he had only a few months left on his term. During that time period, Pearl was not allowed to participate in basketball activities, including recruiting.

Harbaugh's 10-year show-cause is one of the longest ever for a major college football coach. With the four-year order stemming from the illicit recruiting case, the 14-year duration comes just short of the 15-year maximum.

Former Alabama baseball coach Brad Bohannon was given a 15-year show-cause after directly calling in a bet on his own team after a player was ruled out with injury. Two years after the incident, he is now a pharmaceutical sales rep in Lexington, Kentucky.

Harbaugh's history with the NCAA

In the days after Harbaugh left Michigan for the Chargers, Harbaugh's attorney Tom Mars dismissed the relevance of the ruling. In a previous interview with CBS Sports, Mars wasted no time mocking the NCAA's ruling against his client.

"I don't know how Jim feels about it, but I know how upset I would be if I got banned from appearing in traffic court," Mars said.

Mars followed it up with another zinger: "That show-cause makes me think Jim must've thrown a Subway sandwich at the COI when I wasn't looking."

The jabs might have felt good in the moment, but they make Harbaugh's return to college athletics a non-starter. The NCAA has the ability to levy additional punishments on a school if they decide to hire a show-caused coach, and Harbaugh's dismissive attitude won't help matters.

Harbaugh was also specifically punished for committing multiple infractions and refusing to cooperate with investigators. Making the case that he will follow rules this time becomes far more difficult.

Michigan could soon be in the market for a new coach after Kyle Whittingham's miserable 3-2 start and 0-2 Big Ten mark for the first time since 2014. However, reuniting Harbaugh and Michigan would be a total non-starter and could lead to dramatically harsher punishments for both parties.

Harbaugh decided to leave Michigan for the Los Angeles Chargers to avoid accountability from the NCAA. Now, that leaves him without an escape hatch.