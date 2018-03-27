Jim Harbaugh confirms QB Wilton Speight is considering a return to Michigan

Word began to surface in late January that former Michigan quarterback Wilton Speight could reverse course and return to the Wolverine program after announcing his initial intent to graduate and play his final year at another school. Coach Jim Harbaugh confirmed Tuesday on his podcast "Attack Each Day: The Harbaughs' Podcast" that while Speight is still weighing his options, a return to Ann Arbor is not out of the question.

"I don't rule it out completely," Harbaugh said. "Wilton is going to be a graduate transfer...Wilton graduates in May, and he's weighing some of his options," Harbaugh said (15:31 mark). "He's first taking a look and seeing what else is out there to see who is need of a starting quarterback, but he hasn't closed the door on coming back."

That door being closed or open likely hinges on the NCAA's decision on Ole Miss transfer Shea Patterson's eligibility. The rising junior has filed a waiver with the NCAA and hopes to be granted immediate eligibility despite being an undergrad, claiming that former Rebel head coach Hugh Freeze and the staff misled him (and several of his teammates) regarding the investigation into the football program during their recruitment.

As of Tuesday, that process is still ongoing, according to Harbaugh.

"Shea Patterson is new, transferred from Ole Miss. We're waiting to see if he'll be supported by the NCAA to play immediately this year," he said on the podcast (15:00 mark).

Speight threw for 2,538 yards and 18 touchdowns in 2016 as Michigan's starter. He injured his back on September 23 vs. Purdue and missed the remainder of the 2017 season. In three-plus games for the Wolverines in 2017, he completed 54.3 percent of his passes (44-for-81) for 581 yards, three touchdowns and two interceptions.

While Speight is weighing his options and Patterson is hoping to be eligible, Harbaugh still has some stability on the depth chart. Brandon Peters filled in admirably for Speight and John O'Korn last year, when he completed 52.8 percent of his passes (57-for-108) for 672 yards, four touchdowns and two interceptions.

Michigan opens the 2018 season on September 1 at Notre Dame.