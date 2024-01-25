Jim Harbaugh is heading back to the NFL as the new head coach of the Chargers after leading Michigan to a national championship this season. He signed a five-year deal on Wednesday after being considered one of the most desirable candidates in this year's coaching carousel. Harbaugh went 86-25 at Michigan, winning three Big Ten championships along with the program's first national title since 1997. The Wolverines will now turn their attention to hiring a new head coach to replace Harbaugh.

Top Michigan head coaching candidate

Wolverines offensive coordinator Sherrone Moore is the heavy favorite to replace Harbaugh as the next Michigan head coach. Moore was summoned back to Ann Arbour from a recruiting trip once Harbaugh accepted the Chargers job on Wednesday, according to The Michigan Insider team. The 37-year-old just wrapped up his sixth season with the program and his second as the offensive coordinator.

Moore's stint with the Wolverines began as the tight ends coach from 2018-2020, and then he served as the co-offensive coordinator and offensive line coach for the next two seasons. The Michigan offensive line won the Joe Moore Award as the best offensive line in the country in both 2021 and 2022, becoming the first team to win the award in back-to-back seasons since it was established in 2015. Moore took on additional responsibilities in 2023 when he was the acting head coach on four occasions, leading the team to wins over Bowling Green, Penn State, Maryland and Ohio State.

How to get insider Michigan coaching search updates

