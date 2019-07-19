Jim Harbaugh suggests Michigan could play a game in a different country in the near future

Jim Harbaugh is no stranger to taking his Michigan teams to different countries during the offseason, but now he might be doing the same during the regular season. While speaking at the podium during Big Ten Media Days on Friday, Harbaugh might have spilled the beans on a future international announcement when he was asked if he would be interested in a future game in Mexico City.

"Sure. Yeah, you know, we like travel. Mexico City would be great." he said. "I know you can talk about this, we're scheduling -- I think we're really close to announcing, actually, playing another team on foreign soil. I won't say what it is because -- have you heard anything about this? Then I'd better not say it because we're probably not ready to release that yet. But I think there's something really imminent. There will be an announcement soon on that."

Who are they playing? Where will it be? When should Wolverine fans start making travel arrangements? Those questions linger after Harbaugh's slip of the tongue, and might not sit well with commissioner Jim Delany.

Harbaugh has taken his players on international field trips in each of the last three offseasons. The Wolverines traveled to Italy following the 2017 season, visited France -- with a stop in Normandy -- following the 2018 season and made the journey to South Africa in May.

There has not been an announcement on any future offseason destinations for the Wolverines. But an international trip during the season seems like a distinct possibility.