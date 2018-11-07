Jim Harbaugh wants you to know he's proud of your Jim Harbaugh Halloween costume

At this point, Jim Harbaugh has basically become biggest cartoon character in college football. He says wild things, he's animated as heck, and he always wears the same outfit. So, by that measure, and considering the fact that Michigan is one of the most popular college football programs in the country, it's not much of a surprise that Harbaugh was a popular Halloween costume this year.

Just how popular, you ask?

Well, go ahead and look for yourself. Here's Harbaugh posing with a bunch of photos featuring people who dressed up as him this holiday season.

Great to see people attacking Halloween with an enthusiasm unknown to mankind! #GoBlue pic.twitter.com/vET8Dsj4v3 — Coach Harbaugh (@CoachJim4UM) November 7, 2018

The Harbaugh Halloween costume is a pretty simple one. Here's the recipe:

Navy Michigan hat

Navy Michigan long sleeve

Khakis -- preferably the cheap, pleated kind you can buy in bulk from Walmart

Headset

A whistle and/or playsheet if you really want to bring it all together

A slightly psychotic disposition

What I need to know is how Harbaugh got all these photos that are pinned proudly to his whiteboard. Did he print them out himself? Were they sent to him? Did he actually set this up himself? These are questions that don't necessarily need answers, but I want them anyway.

In any case, that's just a small sample of the Harbaugh costumes this year, as evidenced by all the additional ones that were submitted in the replies of the coach's tweet on Wednesday.

Seeing all those tributes must be a pretty neat feeling, especially for someone who is as enthusiastic about Halloween as Harbaugh is. A few years ago, he even provided a step-by-step strategy guide to trick-or-treating. It was very Jim Harbaugh-esque, and by that I mean he told kids to sprint around the neighborhood twice while gulping down milk to stay hydrated. Football guy through and through.