Jim Harbaugh wants you to know he's proud of your Jim Harbaugh Halloween costume
Plenty of people dressed as the Michigan coach this Halloween and it did not go unnoticed
At this point, Jim Harbaugh has basically become biggest cartoon character in college football. He says wild things, he's animated as heck, and he always wears the same outfit. So, by that measure, and considering the fact that Michigan is one of the most popular college football programs in the country, it's not much of a surprise that Harbaugh was a popular Halloween costume this year.
Just how popular, you ask?
Well, go ahead and look for yourself. Here's Harbaugh posing with a bunch of photos featuring people who dressed up as him this holiday season.
The Harbaugh Halloween costume is a pretty simple one. Here's the recipe:
- Navy Michigan hat
- Navy Michigan long sleeve
- Khakis -- preferably the cheap, pleated kind you can buy in bulk from Walmart
- Headset
- A whistle and/or playsheet if you really want to bring it all together
- A slightly psychotic disposition
What I need to know is how Harbaugh got all these photos that are pinned proudly to his whiteboard. Did he print them out himself? Were they sent to him? Did he actually set this up himself? These are questions that don't necessarily need answers, but I want them anyway.
In any case, that's just a small sample of the Harbaugh costumes this year, as evidenced by all the additional ones that were submitted in the replies of the coach's tweet on Wednesday.
Seeing all those tributes must be a pretty neat feeling, especially for someone who is as enthusiastic about Halloween as Harbaugh is. A few years ago, he even provided a step-by-step strategy guide to trick-or-treating. It was very Jim Harbaugh-esque, and by that I mean he told kids to sprint around the neighborhood twice while gulping down milk to stay hydrated. Football guy through and through.
