Jim "Mattress Mack" McIngvale had a rough Monday as he bet $3 million on TCU to defeat Georgia in the College Football Playoff National Championship. Well, Georgia ended up demolishing TCU 65-7 in a game in which their offense racked up 589 yards of total offense.

It's an all too familiar feeling for McIngvale.

In the last two National Championships, the Houston furniture store owner has lost a whopping $9.2 million. "Mattress Mack" placed a cool $6.2 million on Alabama to defeat Georgia in the 2022 national title game and TCU to pull off the massive upset over Georgia on Monday night.

"I'll take about five seconds to get over this and look forward to the next adventure," McIngvale told B/R Betting following the TCU loss. "A gambler has to be resillent. You've gotta know that they're gonna knock you down and knock you down a lot...We'll regroup and go forward again and say 'thank you' to our great customers who participated in this promotion."

As usual, McIngvale centered his bet around a promotion at Gallery Furniture that promises any customer that spends $3,000 or more will receive "two times" their money back. The famous gambler would've stood to win an estimated $8 million if the Horned Frogs upset the Bulldogs on Monday.

But let's not feel too bad for McIngvale. The TCU loss comes after "Mattress Mack" won a whopping $75 million when the Houston Astros won the 2022 World Series. It is the largest payout in sports betting history. Oh, and McIngvale also wagered $2.5 million on the University of Houston men's basketball team to win the NCAA Tournament in April, so he still has that bet alive.

Georgia National Championship gear now available

The Bulldogs have won back-to-back national championships with a dominating victory. Celebrate the historic win with Georgia national championship t-shirts, hats, hoodies and more. Shop here and show your true colors.



We may receive a commission for purchases made through these links.