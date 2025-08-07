Jimbo Fisher is not done coaching.

The former national champion at Florida State whose most recent tenure at Texas A&M ended in 2023 with the largest buyout in college football history reiterated a point this week he first made last September -- there's no retirement in his future.

And when the right program with a coaching vacancy calls, Fisher will listen.

"People have asked me that and I've enjoyed my family … but to answer your question, if the right situation comes along and it's right … I'm 59, in great shape and healthy," Fisher said this week on the Trials To Triumph podcast. "I've had success everywhere we've ever been. The end at Texas A&M, it's unfortunate, but we also had the highest-ranked team they ever had there in 2020. Our quarterbacks got hurt. We played with first-team, third-team … It was hard to get play-calling and guys around. ... Didn't pan out like we needed to, but I still love it.

"Being able to [coach], I would. I've won 72% of my games, won 80% of my playoff games. I'v been fortunate to win a national championship as a head coach and assistant. I miss the relationships with players. I would be very interested in still doing it. I still think I've got a lot to give. I'd like to get back out there."

Fisher shared with Freddie Stevenson, one of his former players at Florida State, that he credits much of his coaching acumen to Bobby Bowden and Nick Saban, among other coaching elites.

He landed a number of top-end recruiting hauls during his time with the Seminoles, highlighted by players like Heisman winner Jameis Winston, and continued his talent acquisition in the SEC at Texas A&M.

Fisher signed the highest-rated recruiting class of all time with the Aggies in 2022, highlighted by a star-studded defensive front. Hired away from Florida State at the end of the 2017 season, Fisher's national championship pedigree brought grand expectations to College Station at a program with expansive resources and facilities.

Fisher's time with the Aggies lasted just six seasons, however, with the pinnacle being the 9-1 campaign during the COVID-shortened season in 2020. A losing record in 2022 put Fisher firmly on the hot seat, resulting in him handing over play-calling duties to former Arkansas coach Bobby Petrino in a last-ditch effort to salvage his tenure.

Fisher joined ACC Network last month as a weekly contributor ahead of the 2025 season. He finished 83-23 record as Florida State's coach, winning three straight ACC championships (2012-14) -- punctuated by the 2014 BCS title -- and a pair of 10-win campaigns thereafter.