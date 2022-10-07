Texas A&M coach Jimbo Fisher has gotten off to a disappointing start to the 2022 season with his Aggies falling to 3-2 and out of the AP Top 25 for the second straight year. However, if power brokers around the program want to make a coaching change, it won't come cheap.

Fisher signed a 10-year, fully guaranteed contract extension on Sept. 1, 2021, that will pay him $95 million through 2031. If Texas A&M fires Fisher after the 2022 season, boosters would need to pony up nearly $86 million.

Many buyouts include offset clauses, which subtract any salary from new jobs from the buyout amount. No such clause exists in Fisher's contract. Here is Fisher's buyout if he is fired at the conclusion of each season:

2022: $85,950,000

2023: $76,800,000

2024: $67,550,000

2025: $58,200,000

2026: $48,750,000

2027: $39,200,000

2028: $29,550,000

2029: $19,800,000

2030: $9,950,000

The current contract is an extension of a 10-year, $75 million deal agreed upon in December 2017 that sent shockwaves through the coaching market. At the time, only Alabama's Nick Saban and Clemson's Dabo Swinney were making more than $7 million per season. Now, there are 12 such coaches -- and four clearing $10 million per season.

Fisher's deal is the largest in college football history to be fully guaranteed. Michigan State coach Mel Tucker also signed a 10-year, $95 million contract in 2021, but a built-in retention bonus at $400,000 per year saves Michigan State nearly $4 million in the event of a buyout. Even Swinney, who signed a 10-year, $115 contract in 2022, would be owed just $64 million if fired at the conclusion of the 2022 season.

Despite reeling in the No. 1 recruiting class of all time this past cycle, Texas A&M is off to a brutal start in 2022. Though above .500, the Aggies easily could be 1-4 if not for some lucky bounces. A 17-14 loss to Appalachian State in Week 2 set off alarm bells, but losing 42-24 on the road against Mississippi State officially pushed Texas A&M to irrelevance. To add insult to injury, Fisher's signature offense has been the culprit; the Aggies rank bottom 30 in both scoring offense and total offense. Now, quarterback Max Johnson could miss the rest of the season with a broken bone in his hand as the Aggies travel to face No. 1 Alabama on Saturday.