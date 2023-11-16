Texas A&M parted ways with head coach Jimbo Fisher despite the Aggies recording a dominant 51-10 victory over Mississippi State last Saturday. The Aggies will have to pay Fisher a whopping $76.8 million buyout. Texas A&M hasn't won double-digit games in a season since 2012, so the Aggies are desperate for a head coach who can lead them to a berth in the College Football Playoff. Athletic Director Ross Bjork will now have to scour the college football landscape in hopes of finding a head coach who could lead the Aggies out of mediocrity.

Top Texas A&M head coaching candidates

One name the staff has identified as a potential candidate is Mike Elko, the head football coach at Duke. A 15-8 record thus far at Duke has Elko near the top of many coaching search lists after the 46-year-old has found success at a program generally known for football struggles. Add in the fact that Elko has a direct tie with the Aggies and you can see why he's an intriguing name in this particular search.

Elko was Texas A&M's defense coordinator from 2018 to 2021, a run that peaked when he led a dominant Aggies unit that gave up just 15.9 points per game in 2021, ranking third nationally in scoring defense. Elko wouldn't be the splash hire that Fisher was back in 2017, but with the connections to College Station and the competence he's shown in Durham, it's a route the Aggies certainly could go as they look to work their way back into the top tier of the SEC.

Another name on the list is a familiar one to the coaching carousel and to SEC fans, Lane Kiffin. He boasts a 31-15 record at Ole Miss and the Rebels' only blemishes this season came on the road against Alabama and Georgia. Kiffin is an established recruiter and he's proven to be able to land big names in the transfer portal.

Texas A&M had been successful recruiting under Fisher, but Kiffin could be a new energy to a program that's been missing something since Johnny Manziel left College Station. Kiffin and the Rebels feature an explosive offense and are averaging 36.6 points per game, which ranks 17th in the nation. Kiffin would certainly be an eye-raising hire for the Aggies. See more candidates at GigEm247.

