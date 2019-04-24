Jimbo Fisher plans to stay at Texas A&M despite ex-AD being 'one of the reasons I came out here'

The SEC West has been the spot for one of the biggest job changes at the athletic director level in 2019, and it has Texas A&M coach Jimbo Fisher as the common tie between almost everyone involved.

First, LSU announced that Joe Alleva would be stepping down as athletic director and was reassigned to another position within the department. The school moved quickly to hire Scott Woodward away from Texas A&M, bringing the Baton Rouge native and LSU graduate home after more than three years leading the Aggies' athletic department.

Woodward's time in College Station included two major hires in the past two years, bringing on Jimbo Fisher in early 2018 and luring basketball coach Buzz Williams away from Virginia Tech earlier this month. Texas A&M has appointed Hall of Famer R.C. Slocum, the winningest football coach in program history, as the school's interim athletic director until a permanent replacement for Woodward is hired.

Fisher's move from Florida State, where he won three ACC titles and the 2013 national championship in eight seasons, to Texas A&M was initiated by his existing relationship with Woodward. Both Fisher and Woodward were at LSU at the same time, with the coach then an offensive coordinator under Nick Saban and Woodward working as LSU's director of external affairs.

In an extensive interview with TexAgs' Billy Liucci, Fisher acknowledged Woodward's role in welcoming him into the Texas A&M community but promised the Aggie fans he plans on being in College Station "a long time."

"Scott was one of the reasons I came out here, as far as the introduction and the comfort level I had with him," Fisher, who signed a 10-year, $75 million contract when he was hired, said in the interview. "But after being here, this place is phenomenal, and I plan on being here a long time."

Texas A&M and LSU will play in the 2019 regular season finale, on Nov. 30, in Baton Rouge.

"I love Scott. Scott's going to do a great job. I wish him well, all but one game every year," Fisher said. "He's at LSU now. But at the same time, listen, in this business change happens."