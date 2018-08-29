Jimbo Fisher tabs Kellen Mond as Texas A&M starting quarterback over Nick Starkel
Texas A&M, with Mond under center, opens its season on Thursday night
Jimbo Fisher made somewhat of a surprising announcement Wednesday morning. When Texas A&M opens its season against Northwestern State on Thursday night, Fisher's first game with the Aggies, it will be Kellen Mond taking the field as its starting quarterback.
There had been a competition for the job all spring and summer, but many believed Nick Starkel was the favorite for the job. After all, Starkel was the starter in A&M's final six games of the 2017 season, throwing for 1,731 yards and 14 touchdowns in those games. That included a 499 yard, four-touchdown performance against Wake Forest in the Belk Bowl. Still, Fisher chose to go with Mond due to his performance in camp.
"He's been very consistent in his play and I think he's played very well from the pocket," Fisher said Wednesday. "I just think he had a better camp. He's worked very hard, he understands defenses and protections much better. I'm proud of the work he's done."
Mond played in 10 games himself last season, throwing for 1,375 yards and eight touchdowns. He suffered from accuracy issues, however, as he completed only 51.5 percent of his passes and threw six interceptions as well.
Trusting him enough to peg him as the starter, it appears that Fisher believes Mond has improved on his accuracy this offseason.
