Jimbo Fisher voted Alabama, not Florida State, No. 1 in the preseason coaches poll

Alabama and Florida State will play in the most anticipated Week 1 college football game in a good, long while -- maybe ever. But, as we saw with the release of the preseason AP Top 25, it won't be a game of No. 1 vs. No. 2. While Alabama was the overwhelming No. 1 team heading into the season, Florida State was ranked No. 3 with four first-place votes. The coaches poll also had the Crimson Tide at No. 1 and the Seminoles at No. 3. And, again, Alabama was the big favorite with 49 of 65 first-place votes.

This game marks the first time a preseason No. 1 team will play a top-three team to open the year.

Speaking on SportsCenter on Tuesday, Florida State coach Jimbo Fisher said he was one of the 49 who voted for Alabama at No. 1 in the coaches poll.

Jimbo Fisher discussed our No. 3 ranking on @SportsCenter earlier today. pic.twitter.com/IdD9Uj0HCz — FSU Football (@FSU_Football) August 21, 2017

Fisher didn't elaborate on his reasoning, but it hardly matters. The Crimson Tide have earned that level of respect. They return some big names from last year's team that made a run to the College Football Playoff championship game. They also have plenty of rotational players who are ready to step into starting roles. Plus, they're still coached by Nick Saban.

Besides, the winner of the Alabama-Florida State game will presumably take (or keep) the No. 1 spot the following week anyway.

This game offers more entertainment value than playoff value for both sides. Alabama and Florida State will be in the immediate playoff conversation at year's end if they win enough games. Conversely, while a loss doesn't necessarily knock either side out of the race, it leaves a little less room for error.

But now we are to the point when everything about Alabama-Florida State that can be said has been said. Sept. 2 can't get here fast enough.