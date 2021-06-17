There have been all kinds of bowl sponsors throughout the years ranging from insurance companies, lawn care equipment, travel websites and even Bitcoin. The new LA Bowl has taken it up a notch ... or 10.

The newly-created bowl game announced Wednesday that it will henceforth be known as the Jimmy Kimmel LA Bowl. That's right, the bowl game is named after late-night talk show host and comedian Jimmy Kimmel. The game, which was slated to start following the 2020 season but was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic, will be played on Dec. 18, at 7:30 p.m. ET at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California.

"Never before has a bowl game been named after a human being (as far as I know, I didn't check)," Kimmel said. "On Dec. 18, my dream of being forever enshrined alongside orange, rose, cotton and peach comes true."

The game will pit the Mountain West champion vs. a Pac-12 representative at the second-year stadium in the heart of one of the newest entertainment centers in southern California.

"Stan Kroenke designed Hollywood Park to be a sports and entertainment destination for Angelenos and visitors from across the world to enjoy. We cannot think of a better way to bring sports and entertainment together than by collaborating with celebrated late-night host and comedian Jimmy Kimmel on our collegiate bowl game," said Jason Gannon, executive director of Jimmy Kimmel LA Bowl. "Jimmy Kimmel LA Bowl will not only bring an incredible game day experience to fans, but it will also focus on supporting our community 365 days a year."

The bowl will be the first college football game played at SoFi Stadium, which is also the home of the NFL's Los Angeles Rams and Los Angeles Chargers.